Published: 11:06 AM July 9, 2021 Updated: 11:45 AM July 9, 2021

Venues are opening their doors on Sunday (July 11) in the Fens for fans to watch England play in the final of Euro 2020 against Italy. - Credit: LIGHT CINEMA WISBECH

Cinemas, social clubs and pubs are just some of the places opening their doors in the Fens on Sunday night (July 11) for fans to watch England play in the final of Euro 2020.

The Light Cinema in Wisbech have said it will be starting live coverage from 7:00pm and are still selling its ‘Euro combo package’.

A spokesperson said: “We want to see you here, cheering louder on Sunday (July 11) when we take on Italy in the FINALS!

"We are showing the game in our second biggest screen".

Littleport ex-servicemen's club are offering ‘20p a pint while the game is on’ and are also providing meal deals.

Witchford social club say they will be ‘welcoming fans to watch on a big screen in the hall’.

The Cutter Inn at Ely also still have spaces available for its inside area and are taking walk ins for the bar area but are ‘fully booked for outside’.

And, The Beeches in Isleham still have space to welcome fans.

