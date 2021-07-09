Video
Where to watch Euro 2020 England vs Italy in the Fens
Cinemas, social clubs and pubs are just some of the places opening their doors in the Fens on Sunday night (July 11) for fans to watch England play in the final of Euro 2020.
The Light Cinema in Wisbech have said it will be starting live coverage from 7:00pm and are still selling its ‘Euro combo package’.
A spokesperson said: “We want to see you here, cheering louder on Sunday (July 11) when we take on Italy in the FINALS!
"We are showing the game in our second biggest screen".
Littleport ex-servicemen's club are offering ‘20p a pint while the game is on’ and are also providing meal deals.
You may also want to watch:
Witchford social club say they will be ‘welcoming fans to watch on a big screen in the hall’.
The Cutter Inn at Ely also still have spaces available for its inside area and are taking walk ins for the bar area but are ‘fully booked for outside’.
And, The Beeches in Isleham still have space to welcome fans.
Where will you be watching the final? Let us know: katie.woodcock@archant.co.uk