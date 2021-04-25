Two of Fenland’s biggest events cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic in ‘interest of public safety’

The March Summer Festival and St George�s Fayre have both been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Ian Carter/Nigel Marsh Archant

Two of the biggest annual events in the Fens calendar have been cancelled due to the ongoing wide-spread coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

St George's Fayre. Picture: Nigel Marsh St George's Fayre. Picture: Nigel Marsh

The March Summer Festival and the town’s St George’s Fayre will now no longer go ahead amid the COVID-19 outbreak after the Government put an end to public gatherings.

Boris Johnson announced people should avoid coming into contact with others, including at bars, restaurants, theatres and large gatherings.

St George’s Fayre, which was due to be held on Sunday, April 26 and the summer festival was planned for Friday, June 12 to Sunday, June 14.

Cllr Peter Murphy, Fenland District Council’s cabinet member responsible for events, says the St George’s Fayre cancellation was a “deep regret”.

He said: “St George’s Fayre is a highlight in the calendar for many, so it is with deep regret that is has had to be cancelled.

“We realise this will be a great disappointment to the thousands who usually attend, and to our loyal stall holders, but it is necessary in these unprecedented circumstances.”

“I’d like to thank the events staff and the committee for all the hard work they have put into this year’s event, and we look forward to it returning next year.”

The council say they will be contacting stallholders, caterers and entertainers to offer the option of transferring their booking to next year’s event, which will be on Sunday, April 25 2021, or a full refund.

March Summer Festival 2019, Picture: Ian Carter March Summer Festival 2019, Picture: Ian Carter

The annual event organised by Fenland District Council and a committee of volunteers usually attracts thousands of people to the town every year.

In a statement from the March Summer Festival committee, they say the decision to cancel this year’s popular family-friendly event was “in the interest of staff and public safety”.

A spokesman said: “We are actively monitoring and following advice from Government and Public Health England about the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Based on the latest advice, we have decided to cancel this year’s festival in the interest of staff and public safety.

“Some may feel we are being pre-emptive but we owe it to all the participants, performers, suppliers and you the public to be aware of the situation.

“Thank you all for your support and we hope to see you at next years festival. Please stay safe.”

For a full list of event cancellations, click here.

To get the latest coronavirus news from Cambridgeshire and Fenland, join our Facebook group: www.facebook.com/groups/CambridgeshireCoronavirusNews

What is your local community doing amid the wide-spread COVID-19 outbreak? Tell us your story, email: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk