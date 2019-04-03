Advanced search

Fifteen of the world’s best chainsaw carvers set to go head-to-head this Easter at the Sandringham Craft and Wood Festival

03 April, 2019 - 15:09
Fifteen of the world’s best chainsaw carvers from 12 different countries are set to face off at this year’s Sandringham Craft and Wood Festival. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

If you’re stuck for things to do this Easter, maybe you should consider heading to Sandringham for the annual Craft and Wood Festival to see 15 of the world’s best chainsaw carvers.

The stars from 12 different countries will be competing head-to-head across three days, making impressive sculptures using a chainsaw as their main or only tool.

The works of art will then be auctioned off following judging on Sunday, April 21.The three-day festival begins on Saturday, April 20 at the Sandringham estate near King’s Lynn.

A spokesman said: “There will also be daily speed carves where competitors have just 30 minutes to create something amazing – then auctioned off immediately afterwards.

“We will also have a huge working marquee where demonstrations will be running all day on coppicing, coopering, bodging, wood-turning and much more.”

Axemen from Wales will be competing in axe and saw races and a number of vintage and steam machinery will be on display, demonstrating how wood used to be worked.

The spokesman added: “Of course there will be the usual fine food halls, with delicious condiments, sweets, cheeses, meats and tempting bottles of gin, wines and ciders.

“A taste before you buy approach at most stalls ensures you can make some difficult decisions and there are even more to be made at lunch time with the variety of street foods available.”

If you’re coming as a family, the Pinxton Puppets will be providing entertainment, and Little Red Riding Hood or the Three Little Pigs will need to know when the Big Bad Wolf is behind them.

Children will also enjoy the ‘hamster tent’ where they can meet new friends, and the have-a-go crafts or fairground rides available.

For more information and advance tickets, visit: www.sandringhamcraftandwoodfestival.co.uk. Tickets will also be available on the gate.

Living Heritage run a series of events across the UK, with a number of game and country fairs, craft shows and three very successful food festivals. Their aim is to “give families a great day out”.

