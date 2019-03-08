Advanced search

Expect dancers, live music and street food at Whittlesey Festival 2019 - here's everything you need to know about the annual event

PUBLISHED: 17:23 03 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:23 03 September 2019

You can expect everything from live music to street food at this year’s Whittlesey Festival. Picture: Supplied / File

From The Massed Pipe and Drum Band to vintage fire engines - here's everything you can expect to find at Whittlesey Festival 2019.

Each year, the town is closed off for a day of activities, stalls and live entertainment; starting with a parade through the streets in the morning and finishing with local bands.

This year's festival takes place on Sunday, September 8 with the popular parade beginning at 10am from the Whittlesey Christian Church in Broad Street.

A spokesman for the festival said: "We encourage you all to arrive in good time to line Broad Street, Market Street and the Square.

"We will be handing out flags for you to wave and cheer as the parade goes by."

The official opening will take place at the Square, by Mayor of Whittlesey councillor Julie Windle at 10.15am and family activities will continue until 4pm.

The spokesman added: "Many of the rides and attractions are free this year and this is made possible by our sponsors Kelly Vision, Ben Burgess and Hugh Crane.

"DC Site Services, Falcon Hotel, East Midlands Waste Management Ltd and the Whittlesey Town Council, to all of whom we are extremely grateful."

A full festival programme and activity guide is available in local shops and venues.

For more information or if you are interested in volunteering as a steward, phone Brian Smithyman on 01733 752093 or email brians@whittlesey.cc

