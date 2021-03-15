Published: 10:35 AM March 15, 2021

Ex-BBC Radio Cambridgeshire presenters Ronnie Barbour and Paul Stainton (inset) have recorded 100 episodes as part of their Total Barbour and Stainton podcast, which they launched at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. - Credit: Archant Archive

An ex-BBC Radio Cambridgeshire presenter who launched a podcast to help people through the Covid-19 pandemic said he is “happy we could make a few people smile” after reaching a century of episodes.

Ronnie Barbour and fellow former BBC DJ Paul Stainton have recorded 100 episodes of Total Barbour and Stainton, which they launched in March last year when the country was plunged into lockdown.

“We complement each other beautifully,” Ronnie said.

“I’m funny and he’s not, so it kind of works. His ‘jokes’ are longer than a question from Robert Peston, but at least his heart is in the right place.”

The podcast takes an alternative look at the week’s news in what they believe is “an effort to combat the sheer tedium and turgidness of the lockdown”.

Paul said that although the main aim is to give listeners a chance to escape from reality, the chance to be light-hearted has also helped their mental health, too.

You may also want to watch:

“We felt when we started a year ago that people needed cheering up and we attempted to give them an escape from the constant doom and gloom of the radio and the TV,” he said.

“It’s also been an important escape for us too – being silly for half an hour every week is very important for everybody – never stop being silly folks, in fact, I positively encourage it!”

Paul and Ronnie, who first met in 1994, record episodes ranging from 15 minutes to an hour.

It is an idea that has captured the attention of listeners over the last 12 months, and their podcast can also be viewed on YouTube.

Paul and Ronnie have also received messages of support since they took to the airwaves, and have no intentions of stopping any time soon.

“The constant bombardment of doom and gloom on the TV and radio is not good for people’s mental health and if we can contribute in any way to brightening people’s days, then we are happy,” Ronnie added.

“We have had so many incredible messages from people across Cambridgeshire who just need an escape from reality, after a difficult day working in a hospital or a long shift in a factory.

“We are just happy that we could make a few people smile and we will keep doing it for as long as it is needed.”

To listen to the Total Barbour and Stainton podcast, visit: https://anchor.fm/ronnie-barbour.