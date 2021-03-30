Interview

Published: 12:05 PM March 30, 2021

Former town, district and county councillor Martin Curtis appeared on Channel 4's hit-TV game show Countdown on Monday, March 29.

A former town, district and county councillor of 20 years was spotted by locals as he put his word and number knowledge to the test on Countdown.

Ex-Cambridgeshire County Council leader Martin Curtis appeared on Monday night’s episode of the hit-TV game show as he went up against a reigning champion.



Mr Curtis, who gave up local government in 2019 to become a PR consultant for a London firm, joined Whittlesey Town Council in 1999.

He still lives in Whittlesey and travelled to Manchester to film the television show earlier this year, all of which was following Government TV making guidelines.

“I auditioned for it [Countdown] just as a bit of experience because I’ve got a friend of mine, Paul, who has already done a few TV game shows.



“Once I passed the audition, I was given the choice of filming something fairly soon or waiting until Covid was over, so I made the decision to do something a bit different.”

Following strict guidelines from the Government, TV and film production in England can continue and is supported by a restart scheme.

“I just thought it would be something as a change of scenery, the recording was a bit weird in that it was all done with very little interaction any everything else.



“I basically turned up to the studio, went and sat in a dressing room for an hour, went in to film and went straight back home again effectively.

“It was a nice enough experience, the Countdown team were very nice, Nick Hewer was an absolute gem and I enjoyed it; I just came up against someone who was far too good.”

Mr Curtis used his time in the spotlight to promote a local Whittlesey and Peterborough-based rock band Austin Gold as he sported some of their merchandise for filming.

“They’re a very up and coming band, the lead singer Dave Smith is a friend of mine and he teaches me guitar and they’ve been making waves in the rock music world.



“I just thought if I got a chance to give Austin Gold a bit of a plug, why not. Nick Hewer asked me about the t-shirt and I explained and he said ‘I’ll give them a listen’.

“I’ve had loads of really positive reaction from locals, it’s been all over Facebook. I’d have had a good shot at winning on a normal day, I just came up against someone that was extraordinary.”

You can stream Martin’s episode on Channel 4’s All 4 service here: www.channel4.com/programmes/countdown/on-demand/68259-201