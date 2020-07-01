Advanced search

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire parts company with their highest paid broadcaster on his first year anniversary

PUBLISHED: 15:27 01 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:27 01 July 2020

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire breakfast show host Kev Lawrence and co-presenter Dotty McLeod happier times; He's lost job. . Picture; BBC

Former Heart presenter Kev Lawrence has parted company with BBC Radio Cambridgeshire a year almost to the day after picking up the reported £55,000 a year ‘gig’ to host the breakfast show.

He left the station yesterday (Tue) but it was only announced officially at a staff meeting today (Wednesday) on what would have been Kev’s first year anniversary.

It is the second major radio programme job he has lost in a short space of time after Heart FM ended much of their local programming in May 2019.

A BBC spokesperson told RadioToday: “During the coronavirus pandemic the station is broadcasting a streamlined schedule and we are currently unable to renew Kev’s contract at this time. Dotty McLeod will return as the main host of weekday Breakfast, 6-10am.”

His former boss at BBC Cambridgeshire, station editor David Harvey, told RadioToday of the “tremendous contribution” Kev had made to their output.

“We will be keeping in touch and I hope we can work together again in the future,” he said.

For Kev, who has worked in local radio for over 20 years, it will be a matter of where to go to from here. Such was the swiftness of his departure that today’s breakfast show still carried trailers advertising that show he has recently co-presented with Dotty McLeod.

A BBC employee for six years, she will go back to hosting the show on her own, something she did before Kev was signed up.

Ironically not long after joining the BBC, Kev led the station’s coverage of a challenge to find the next generation of new voices for radio.

In May the BBC issued a brief statement in response to allegations that Kev may have breached coronavirus lockdown guidelines.

A BBC spokesperson said: “We don’t comment on individuals but take the safety of all our staff seriously and expect them to follow the latest guidelines.”

The statement followed a request to the BBC press office after the Cambs Times received details of a complaint by a Radio Cambridgeshire listener.

A woman claimed that Kev has failed to observe strict guidelines that covered individual movements during the coronavirus pandemic.

The author of the email provided the BBC with details of the allegations and said they had only provided the information to the Cambs Times after failing to get “a swift response”.

Business ‘through the roof’ as non-essential shops reopen for the first time in weeks

We visited a number of independent businesses in March reopening for the first time in weeks. Picture: Charlie Barwick / @cbarwickphotography

Former Chatteris man found with Class A drugs worth £87,000 and £90,000 in cash after police raid

Eddie Ransome, 28 and formerly of Chatteris, was found with Class A drugs - believed to be cocaine, ketamine and MDMA, worth more than £87,000 - as well as £90,000 in cash after police raided a property in Back Lane, Holywell. He was charged with three counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, concealing criminal property and breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order. Picture: POLICE

Body found in River Nene by member of public in ‘unexplained’ incident

The body of a woman aged between 50 and 70 was discovered in the River Nene in Peterborough on Sunday, June 28. Picture: Google Maps/Cambs Cops

Online groomer jailed after sending pictures of his genitals to adult posing as a 14-year-old

Mark Harper, 34, of Bodesway, Orton Malborne, Peterborough, has been jailed after the 14-year-old girl he groomed and suggested driving more than 180 miles to meet turned out to be an adult.

Two men wanted in CCTV appeal following theft from shed in Fenland allotment

Two men wanted by police following a theft in Waterlees Road in Wisbech on Sunday, June 14 � have you seen them? Picture: Norfolk Police

