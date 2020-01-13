Advanced search

How Cromwell Community College in Chatteris will look after £14.6 million expansion

PUBLISHED: 15:09 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:09 13 January 2020

This is how Cromwell Community College will look after its £14.6 million expansion by Morgan Sindall Construction. Picture: Supplied

A school in Cambridgeshire is set for a £14.6 million expansion which will see the creation of new classrooms, sports pitches and a new pre-school.

Cromwell Community College in Chatteris will receive a new look with all refurbishments set for completion in spring 2021.

Renders by construction company Morgan Sindall - who are carrying out the work - show the school's vibrant new design and new buildings.

The addition of new facilities will mean the Active Learning Trust college will become the first school delivered for Cambridgeshire County Council to provide all-through education.

The project will see the construction of a new pre-school, accommodation suitable and sufficient for 210 primary-aged children, and additional secondary teaching classrooms, as well as new food technology rooms, sports pitches, play areas and landscaping.

Works will also include internal renovation to the existing main college site, with the addition of a new performance hall and classrooms and the demolition of the existing art block.

Students will be given the chance to visit the site later this month and will be the first of a number of opportunities for students to see the project as it develops.

Jane Horn, principal, said: "It is an incredibly exciting time for us at the college with work underway on our new pre-school and primary phase offer.

"By expanding our provisions, we will become the first educational establishment in Cambridgeshire to provide education from four to 18 years old.

"Thank you to Morgan Sindall Construction for leading the build and we are excited to see the new facilities come to fruition."

Classes will continue in the main site, with Morgan Sindall Construction's project team implementing a number of processes to ensure minimum disruption.

Bob Ensch, area director at Morgan Sindall Construction, said: "We are delighted to have been appointed on what will be a key project for both school users and the wider community.

"Morgan Sindall Construction has extensive experience in delivering first-class educational expansions and refurbishments, and we are looking forward to working closely with The Active Learning Trust, Cambridgeshire County Council and the rest of our project partners."

Parents have until January 15 to submit applications for primary and pre-school places starting in September 2020. The school's new building will officially open at the end of 2020.

The refurbishment for the secondary stage is then expected to be completed in Spring 2021.

