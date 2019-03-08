Breaking

Fire crews tackle huge blaze on industrial estate in March - eye witnesses talk of hearing small 'explosions'

Explosions are being heard in March this afternoon amid a blaze that has broken out at then Longhill Road business park. Picture: HARRY RUTTER. Archant

A major fire has broken out this afternoon on the Longhill Road industrial estate, March.

The scene of a huge blaze in #March next door to #AVS pic.twitter.com/0oep8Rj3zK — Harry Rutter (@HRCTJ) October 31, 2019

Fire crew were called just after 3.30pm today to workshop blaze involving a diesel bowser and cylinder.

Crews from March, Wisbech, Chatteris, the North roaming fire engine and a water carrier from Ramsey are at the scene.

|"The cause of the fire will be investigated once the fire has been extinguished," said a spokesman for Cambridgeshire fire service.

Eye witness accounts speak of hearing explosions coming from the seat of the blaze, which is thought to be at Force One Ltd. The company operates vacuum excavator hire services.

Huge flames can be seen for miles and the area has been cordoned off.

