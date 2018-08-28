Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

School extension plans in Whittlesey raise fears over children’s safety and increase in traffic

PUBLISHED: 15:08 08 January 2019

Objections to school extension in Whittlesey due to traffic and safety concerns. Picture: KIER

Objections to school extension in Whittlesey due to traffic and safety concerns. Picture: KIER

Archant

Plans to extend a school in Whittlesey to triple the number of pupils, add eight extra classrooms including a new nursery, main hall, entrance and play area - have caused controversy over safety concerns and an increase in traffic.

New Road Primary School will see pupils rise from 105 to 420 with 15 extra full-time staff and 36 new parking spaces.

The Manor Centre car park which has 102 parking spaces was also proposed as a ‘park and stride’ scheme for staff and parents to walk to the school.

However, residents and councillors have labelled plans as “traffic chaos” with fears that a child’s life could be “seriously put at risk”.

Whittlesey Town Council – who has lodged an objection to the application on “transport issues” - said that they have asked for land next to the school to be surveyed to be used as a drop-off point to ease congestion.

Councillor Chris Boden, who is a town, district and county councillor, said: “It is undeniable that a massive increase in pupil numbers at this school will increase the number of cars driven by parents or carers each day to drop-off or pick up pupils.

“Ever since this scheme was first mooted, we’ve asked for the traffic issues to be addressed seriously, but they haven’t been.

“That is why local residents and the town council are objecting to a planning application for a school extension that we all actually want.

“These plans as they currently stand could seriously put the life of a child at risk given the traffic chaos.

“All of the substantive objections to the planning application are to do with traffic and access - most specifically pupil drop-offs and collections by parents.”

A voluntary exclusion zone of 400m was also proposed by highways bosses to stop parents “abusing” parking on New Road.

However, it was decided that this could not be used as a “key approach to mitigate the impact” as it was “not enforceable”.

Councillor Alan Bristow, of Whittlesey Town Council, added: “We ask that the planning application is accompanied by the provision of a car park at the side of the school grounds, which can be used by parents and guardians of children requiring to travel by private cars to school due to the long distances from their homes.”

Plans were submitted by Cambridgeshire County Council in July last year in a bid to create an “excellent space for teaching and learning”.

Rikki Parsons, highways development manager, said: “The increase in vehicular activity warrants some form of improvement in the way of drop off and parking areas to facilitate and mitigate the development impact.

“Barriers will need to be installed at the kerb edge for the pedestrian accesses to prevent pedestrians from conflicting with motor vehicles on New Road.

“The pedestrian access indivisibility should also be improved.”

The existing school consists of single-storey flat roofs with a temporary mobile classroom for pre-school located on the car park with a play area.

The new main entrance is designed to be more “prominent and approachable” from New Road.

In a design and access statement, submitted as part of the application from Kier Group, it stated: “The teaching spaces benefit from generous natural daylight and views out. These contribute to improved concentration and well-being.

“In addition to excellent teaching spaces the buildings will provide a host of other spaces and user benefits which support the main teaching function of the building and will contribute to the pleasure of using it.”

The application has been extended until January 31 for any changes to be considered, before it will be discussed at a planning committee meeting.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fruit and veg seller dragged along road in broad daylight as she fought to keep handbag says she is overwhelmed by support and donations from strangers

Christine Wysoczanski (pictured) was left with bruises down one side of her body when she was �dragged along the road� after a man stole her handbag. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Ring’s End fruit and veg seller left shaken and bruised after daytime robbery

A fruit and vegetable seller was robbed of £80 cash, her passport and bank cards at the Ring’s End lay-by while manning her stall, prompting a fundraising appeal. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW.

Peterborough bus station re-opened after ‘BOMB scare’ that evacuated the area – cordons have been taken down

Peterborough city bus station has re-opened following a bomb scare. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Disqualified driver who ran red lights, drove on the wrong side of the road and forced cars off the carriageway, is jailed

Disqualified driver Dean O'Dare is jailed for police chase in Peterborough

Councillors quiz cost of running markets in March, Chatteris and Whittlesey and their declining popularity - particularly in March where the mid week market is struggling

Market Place, as seen through the lens of the VisitFenland tourism website. https://www.visitcambridgeshirefens.org/fenland-towns/march-14

Most Read

Man arrested after police find drugs, cash and three mobile phones

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man dies following Halesworth incident

#includeImage($article, 225)

Lowestoft hit by flooding as high winds batter coast

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: The moment thieves steal father’s scooter from hotel car park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Mystery surrounds future of popular American diner

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Cambs Times

Welcome to Fenland - where it’s about to get a whole lot more expensive if you die and want to be buried here

Burial charges in Fenland could rise by 10 per cent. Picture: ARCHANT

Ex football coach Kit Carson dies in car crash on first day of trial to face child sex offences

Former youth football coach Kit Carson accused of sexually abusing 11 boys under the age of 16 has died in a car crash. Pictured here in April 2018. Picture: PRESS ASSOCIATION

Fifty-one road safety schemes in Fenland miss out on share of £3 million funding – with not one chosen in the district

Fifty-one schemes to improve road safety across Fenland have all been ditched by council bosses with not one being chosen to get a share of £3 million funding. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

School extension plans in Whittlesey raise fears over children’s safety and increase in traffic

Objections to school extension in Whittlesey due to traffic and safety concerns. Picture: KIER

Sam Mechelewski Murder Trial: Accused says he was threatened to keep quiet after witnessing attack

Sam Mechelewski Murder Trial: Accused says he was threatened to keep quiet after witnessing attack
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists