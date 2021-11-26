News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Extinction Rebellion block Amazon warehouse in Peterborough

John Elworthy

Published: 9:09 AM November 26, 2021
Peterborough’s Amazon is closed

Peterborough’s Amazon is closed as Police and XR (Extinction Rebellion) close roads and access to the distribution centre. Stanground, Peterborough Friday 26 November 2021 - Credit: Terry Harris

Extinction Rebellion protestors are blocking the entry to the Amazon site in Peterborough.  

They have erected a make shift barricade and the protest is causing traffic delays into the city along the A605 from Whittlesey.  

It is part of a nationwide campaign today, Black Friday, targeting Amazon centres in different parts of the country.  

A statement from Extinction Rebellion, Peterborough, says their protest “coincides with Amazon workers international strike due pay and conditions”. 

Urging others to join them, the Peterborough group says they aim “to disrupt up to 50 per cent of Amazon's Black Friday deliveries”. 

The group adds: “It's cold out there and the rebels locked on and hanging from structures need your support” 

The Peterborough depot is in Flaxley Road on Kingston Park.  

