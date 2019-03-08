Gallery

'Outstanding' performance by March Town as they secure victory over Norwich United in memorable FA Cup tie

March Town manager Brett Whaley rallied his troops to a 2-1 victory over Norwich United at the GER on Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

March Town manager Brett Whaley hailed an "outstanding" performance from his players after securing a memorable FA Cup homecoming.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

March Town manager Brett Whaley rallied his troops to a 2-1 victory over Norwich United at the GER on Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER March Town manager Brett Whaley rallied his troops to a 2-1 victory over Norwich United at the GER on Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER

Whaley rallied his troops to a 2-1 victory over Norwich United at the GER on Saturday, marking their return to the competition following a seven-year absence in style.

Craig Gillies and Jack Friend netted the decisive goals in their side's extra preliminary round tie, although it was far from easy in windy conditions.

March Town manager Brett Whaley rallied his troops to a 2-1 victory over Norwich United at the GER on Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER March Town manager Brett Whaley rallied his troops to a 2-1 victory over Norwich United at the GER on Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER

"I don't think it helped them and certainly didn't help us, and it made the game scrappy," Whaley said.

"We started the season well, but I thought we still didn't play the football we are capable of.

March Town manager Brett Whaley rallied his troops to a 2-1 victory over Norwich United at the GER on Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER March Town manager Brett Whaley rallied his troops to a 2-1 victory over Norwich United at the GER on Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER

"We haven't played at our best, but the boys have been fantastic; I'm delighted."

March took a sixth-minute lead courtesy of Gillies' low finish, but the Hares were pegged back midway through the first-half.

March Town manager Brett Whaley rallied his troops to a 2-1 victory over Norwich United at the GER on Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER March Town manager Brett Whaley rallied his troops to a 2-1 victory over Norwich United at the GER on Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER

The hosts were reduced to 10 men after Toby Allen's high challenge just after the break, before Jack Friend converted an exquisite chip soon after, and Whaley was pleased with the team's response.

"If you're talking about one moment, it has to be the goal straight after the sending-off," he said.

March Town manager Brett Whaley rallied his troops to a 2-1 victory over Norwich United at the GER on Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER March Town manager Brett Whaley rallied his troops to a 2-1 victory over Norwich United at the GER on Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER

"It was slightly reckless, but he didn't know the player was there.

"I felt the boys came together, and then the goal comes and it gave us the confidence to think 'we can win this'.

March Town manager Brett Whaley rallied his troops to a 2-1 victory over Norwich United at the GER on Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER March Town manager Brett Whaley rallied his troops to a 2-1 victory over Norwich United at the GER on Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER

"When we had that goal, the shape, work rate and effort was outstanding."

March look ahead to entertaining either Wellingborough Town or Eynesbury Rovers on August 24, but Whaley is keeping level-headed and urges his team to focus on more important matters.

March Town manager Brett Whaley rallied his troops to a 2-1 victory over Norwich United at the GER on Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER March Town manager Brett Whaley rallied his troops to a 2-1 victory over Norwich United at the GER on Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER

"We won't look at the game for a couple of weeks, purely because we've got two very important league games coming up," he added.

"Sheringham (at home, 3pm) will be a real test next Saturday and we won't look past that.

March Town manager Brett Whaley rallied his troops to a 2-1 victory over Norwich United at the GER on Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER March Town manager Brett Whaley rallied his troops to a 2-1 victory over Norwich United at the GER on Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER

"We then go to King's Lynn Reserves, get that out the way and then we'll concentrate.

"The consistency of this squad is what lets us down, and if we start looking too far ahead and getting excited, we'll fall over."

March Town manager Brett Whaley rallied his troops to a 2-1 victory over Norwich United at the GER on Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER March Town manager Brett Whaley rallied his troops to a 2-1 victory over Norwich United at the GER on Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER

March Town manager Brett Whaley rallied his troops to a 2-1 victory over Norwich United at the GER on Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER March Town manager Brett Whaley rallied his troops to a 2-1 victory over Norwich United at the GER on Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER

March Town manager Brett Whaley rallied his troops to a 2-1 victory over Norwich United at the GER on Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER March Town manager Brett Whaley rallied his troops to a 2-1 victory over Norwich United at the GER on Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER

March Town manager Brett Whaley rallied his troops to a 2-1 victory over Norwich United at the GER on Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER March Town manager Brett Whaley rallied his troops to a 2-1 victory over Norwich United at the GER on Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER

March Town manager Brett Whaley rallied his troops to a 2-1 victory over Norwich United at the GER on Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER March Town manager Brett Whaley rallied his troops to a 2-1 victory over Norwich United at the GER on Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER

March Town manager Brett Whaley rallied his troops to a 2-1 victory over Norwich United at the GER on Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER March Town manager Brett Whaley rallied his troops to a 2-1 victory over Norwich United at the GER on Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER

March Town manager Brett Whaley rallied his troops to a 2-1 victory over Norwich United at the GER on Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER March Town manager Brett Whaley rallied his troops to a 2-1 victory over Norwich United at the GER on Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER

March Town manager Brett Whaley rallied his troops to a 2-1 victory over Norwich United at the GER on Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER March Town manager Brett Whaley rallied his troops to a 2-1 victory over Norwich United at the GER on Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER

March Town manager Brett Whaley rallied his troops to a 2-1 victory over Norwich United at the GER on Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER March Town manager Brett Whaley rallied his troops to a 2-1 victory over Norwich United at the GER on Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER

March Town manager Brett Whaley rallied his troops to a 2-1 victory over Norwich United at the GER on Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER March Town manager Brett Whaley rallied his troops to a 2-1 victory over Norwich United at the GER on Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER

March Town manager Brett Whaley rallied his troops to a 2-1 victory over Norwich United at the GER on Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER March Town manager Brett Whaley rallied his troops to a 2-1 victory over Norwich United at the GER on Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER

You may also want to watch: