FACET charity celebrate their 20th anniversary

person

Harry Goodman

Published: 11:46 AM August 1, 2022
Updated: 4:32 PM August 1, 2022
FACET staff and students get together to celebrate 20 years of learning

FACET staff and students get together to celebrate 20 years of learning - Credit: FACET

Adult education charity FACET celebrated their 20th anniversary with a barbecue for their students and staff. 

Celebrations were spread over four days, each with their own theme including a Mexican Fiesta party, a sports day and an outdoor disco. 

Staff and students celebrating 20 years of learning with FACET

Staff and students celebrating 20 years of learning with FACET - Credit: FACET

Manager Kris Harrold said: “This week has been excitedly anticipated for so long now by everyone as it’s been the first time we’ve been able to get everyone together since lockdown.” 

A student smiling in celebration of FACETs 20th anniversary

A student smiling in celebration of FACETs 20th anniversary - Credit: FACET

He said: “For anyone to reach 20 years is such a huge achievement these days, I’m so proud of everything that’s been achieved both in my 7 years here and all that came before me. 

"FACET is continuing to grow rapidly and we’re not going to stop now. We’re so excited to be able to offer all of our students such a wide variety of classes, courses and qualifications which all really do help with in so many areas of developing our students to reach their full potential.


A FACET student showing off the hat they made for their fiesta inspired celebration

A FACET student showing off the hat they made for their fiesta inspired celebration - Credit: FACET

“We’re so excited to be able to offer all of our students such a wide variety of classes, courses and qualifications.” 

A cake to celebrate 20 years of learning with FACET

A cake to celebrate 20 years of learning with FACET - Credit: FACET

Students throwing their home mad hats in celebration at the 20th anniversary of adult learning with FACET

Students throwing their home mad hats in celebration at the 20th anniversary of adult learning with FACET - Credit: FACET

If you have any inquiries about joining as a student, working together or any partnership opportunities, you can contact FACET on 01354 655080. 

