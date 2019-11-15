Advanced search

15 November, 2019 - 10:19
FACET manager Kris Harrold (pictured) has been nominated for a national care award at the Markel 3rd Sector Care Awards.

The manager of a Fenland-based special education school has been nominated for a national care award.

Kris Harrold of FACET is up for the The Leading Change Adding Value Award for Compassion at the The Markel 3rd Sector Care Awards this December.

Based on Marwick Road, March, FACET is a school for adults with learning difficulties and has been under Kris' management for five years.

He said: "For a little stand alone charity like us to make it through to a national final against big organisations is pretty much unheard of these days.

"I went down to the Markel building in London last month for the first stage of the interview where I was quizzed by four very senior figures in the care and education world."

Kris took on the role after suffering a brain tumour at just 21-years-old which he says changed him as a person, wanting to give back more.

The awards ceremony takes place in posh west London at the Marriot Hotel in Grosvenor Square on December 6 and is hosted by TV's Dame Esther Rantzen.

Kris will be attending the black tie event and will meet other nominees before sitting down for a three-course meal with the celebrity host.

His nominator said: "This centre [FACET] just blew me away, the dedication, passion and vision of all the staff and the delightful buzz in the air when ever you visit.

"Fun and educational sessions take place, physical boundaries are overcome and individual needs met to ensure all students get the same great experience and opportunity.

"If there was ever any doubt that this centre isn't deserving, you just need to visit and take the tour with the centre manager Kris.

"His passion for constantly improving the centre is inspiring."

A spokesman for Markel said: "The awards focus on creative arts, community engagement, innovation, quality improvements, integration, technology and governance.

"We want to stay true to our roots and really focus on the people and the efforts behind our finalists and winners."

Speaking of the award Kris is up for, they added: "This award celebrates a team or individual that consistently demonstrates compassion to those they support.

"An individual or an organisation should demonstrate how people using services have a high-quality experience based on relationship-centred care."

