Published: 10:43 AM December 23, 2020 Updated: 1:01 PM December 23, 2020

FACT Community Transport roped in Santa and Rudolph to deliver the hampers. - Credit: DAVE HUMPHREY

With help from his elves and reindeer, Santa made a flying visit to Fenland to deliver Christmas hampers that had been donated by local businesses, members of the community and FACT staff.

With FACT's minibus decorated in flashing lights, as well as assistance from Father Christmas, Rudolph and elves, the community transport service delivered 35 boxes and 35 festive bags to those that are vulnerable or isolated this Christmas.

FACT Community Transport organised and distributed Christmas hampers made up of donations from the staff, members of the community and local businesses. - Credit: DAVE HUMPHREY

Nicola Christy, hub co-ordinator, said: "The response to our Christmas hamper appeal has been fantastic and members have been left speechless and very emotional.

"A huge thank you to all those that donated especially Tesco, Iceland, Factory Shop, The Pet Shop, Pat Preserves, Beauty for all and all the members of the community that donated.

"Tesco have been so supportive so a big shout out to all their staff who have helped us achieve over 7,000 shops.

"It is so important to us at FACT that our members know that we are there for them whether it's shopping, transport, prescriptions or befriending clubs.

"We miss seeing them come into the office for their clubs or going out and about on their trips.

"2020 has been a hard year for many of us but we hoped that receiving a box it will bring a little cheer to their Christmas.

"For FACT this year we have gone from strength to strength a particular highlight was receiving a commendation from Cambridgeshire County Council recognising our services and the additional support to the people of Cambridgeshire during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The office will be closed till 4th January and we will continue to support all members however we can.

Dave Humphrey joined BBC Radio Cambridgeshire's Johnny Dee and the FACT team to take some pictures of the deliveries being made.

He said: "The reaction of those receiving the festive packs was priceless, laughter and tears and all in between. No virus can keep the big-hearted down."

One local resident who commended FACT's efforts added: "What a fabulous and essential service you have provided this year. Well done everyone."

