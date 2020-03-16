FACT will continue to operate for time being, despite coronavirus outbreak

FACT community transport service will continue to operate for the time being Ian Carter

The community transport charity is looking to provide a shopping service for members worried about going out during the coronavirus outbreak.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The service operates in Fenland, Huntingdon and East Cambs for those who have difficulties getting out and about and using conventional transport.

A spokesperson from FACT said: “We are keeping abreast of the coronavirus situation through the Government and NHS guidelines.

You may also want to watch:

“Our services will continue whilst this is ongoing until such a time we are advised otherwise.

“If our members are worried about going out themselves, we will look at providing a shopping service along with a ring around service by our staff to make sure you have everything you need.

“If you have any concerns or need us for anything our offices are open weekdays from 7.30am please ring on 01354 661234 and we will help in any way we can.”

- How is your company or organisation helping the vulnerable during the coronavirus outbreak? Email louise.hepburn@archant.co.uk