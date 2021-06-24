Published: 3:57 PM June 24, 2021 Updated: 4:07 PM June 24, 2021

FACT will have a community fridge located at their community hub on Martin Avenue in March to help residents in need access free food. Earlier in the pandemic, FACT also ran a home delivery service for the elderly and vulnerable. Picture: PECT - Credit: Archant

As restrictions are being lifted, FACT is starting to return to “normality”.

Now that most of the community has received their two vaccinations, people are being encouraged to get out and about more.

And FACT members will again be able to access the 'Dial-A-Ride' transport to access essential shops and services.

Throughout the last 15 months, volunteering has been a key part of the success of FACT Community Transport in being able to deliver a successful shopping and prescription delivery service.

We have completed just under 10,500 shops and 3,500 prescriptions and, with effect from July 5, this service will be continued for the very vulnerable.

You may also want to watch:

As we return to the new normal, there have been some changes to the timetable.

FACT will have a community fridge located at their community hub on Martin Avenue in March to help residents in need access free food. Earlier in the pandemic, FACT also ran a home delivery service for the elderly and vulnerable. Picture: FACT - Credit: Archant

The fully timetabled service now goes to designated destinations, enabling us to provide more journeys for more people.

Members are still able to use their bus passes on these routes.

Please contact the office if you would like a copy of the new timetables.

Our day trips for members will be announced soon and will hopefully recommence in late July.

This is of course all subject to further restrictions being lifted. Please look out for news on dates and destinations.

Additionally, our befriending clubs will restart in August, again restrictions allowing.

FACT recently launched the first community fridge within the Fenland area, designed to reduce the amount of food that would normally be thrown away by supermarkets.

In 2019, 20 tonnes of edible food was thrown away by supermarkets.

Following its launch in March, FACT has saved 2,428 kilos of food waste from going to landfill.

We now have secured regular surplus collections from Aldi, Lidl and Farmfoods.

The community fridge is open to the whole community and is not means-tested.

Food donations (that have not passed the use by date), are very much appreciated.

The FACT Community Fridge is currently open Monday & Friday from 10am to 12noon at the FACT office on Martin Avenue (opposite Ridgeons in March).

Keep a look out for news on our new projects in the pipeline.

The whole of the FACT team would like to say a massive thank you to the community that supported us during the last 15 months.

Nicola Christy