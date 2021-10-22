Published: 10:48 AM October 22, 2021

Volunteers Chris and Heather Ley organised the shelves of FACT Community Transport's new 'swap shed' into a logical order. - Credit: FACT

A 'swap shed' opens in March next week thanks to a project between FACT community transport and Healthy Fenland.

"Most people love a good book and, to that end, the idea of a 'swap shed' was created," said a FACT spokesperson.

"From Monday October 25, you can come along to FACT and help yourself to a book.

"Then, once you have finished with it, return the book and swap for another one - it’s as simple as that.

"We have a large range of books for you to borrow and all are in alphabetical order to make it easier for you to choose.

"All we ask is that, when you return the books, you put them back on the shelf."

There will also be occasions when the shed has puzzles and games for people to borrow.

"Thank you to our lovely volunteers Chris and Heather Ley for organising the shelves into a logical order and a huge thank you to U-Wood Bespoke for putting the shed up and donating the shelves and brackets," added FACT.

The 'swap shed' is located within the FACT compound just inside the entrance gate and is open Monday to Friday 8.30am to 4pm.