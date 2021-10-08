Published: 12:09 PM October 8, 2021 Updated: 12:16 PM October 8, 2021

FACT's befriending club helps people feel less isolated, problems are shared and people's confidence and well-being improves. - Credit: Nicola Christy

Fact Community Transport based in March held its first befriending club lunch outing on Wednesday (October 6) following the pandemic.

Now that most of the community has received their two vaccinations, people are being encouraged to get out and about more.

Those who attend the club say they feel less isolated, problems are shared and that their confidence as well as their mental and physical well-being improve.

Attendees who are older and vulnerable can sometimes spend days alone and look forward to being collected by FACT transport who offer a door-to-door service.

Nicola Christy, Community Hub Co-ordinator at FACT said: “It was really good to be out again, having a lovely time with friends.

“There was lots of laughter as the excellent food was eaten.

"Some great friendships are formed at the groups too.

“A big thank you to The Fitzwiliam Arms Pub in Marholm who catered for the 13 members."