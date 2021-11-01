FACT's Monday befriending group (pictured). This is the original group which started over six years ago. - Credit: Nicola Christy

Fact Community Transport is looking for a volunteer to run its new Tuesday befriending group.

The original group started on May 25 2015 with just seven people.

There’s now 16 members who enjoy bingo, quizzes, sandwiches and cake together.

Nicola Christy, Community Hub Co-ordinator at FACT said: “Over time, the group’s changed from knitting cushions to making birthday cards.”

Today, the group were welcomed at a talk by Peter Jackman about the History of March.

The Monday befriending group enjoyed a meal at The Walpack at Terrington St John (pictured). - Credit: Nicola Christy

Group member Ann said: “I’ve made many friends at the club; some of us go on holiday together!”

The two men of the group, George and David, said “We just put up with the women chatting!”

“We’re looking for a volunteer who's organised, reliable and able to plan activities for each week whether that be a quiz or a game,” said Nicola.

If you’re interested in volunteering, or are a speaker and would love to talk to the group, contact Nicola on 01354 661234.