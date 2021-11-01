FACT sets up third befriending group
- Credit: Nicola Christy
Fact Community Transport is looking for a volunteer to run its new Tuesday befriending group.
The original group started on May 25 2015 with just seven people.
There’s now 16 members who enjoy bingo, quizzes, sandwiches and cake together.
Nicola Christy, Community Hub Co-ordinator at FACT said: “Over time, the group’s changed from knitting cushions to making birthday cards.”
Today, the group were welcomed at a talk by Peter Jackman about the History of March.
You may also want to watch:
Group member Ann said: “I’ve made many friends at the club; some of us go on holiday together!”
The two men of the group, George and David, said “We just put up with the women chatting!”
Most Read
- 1 Bring back respect plea by funeral director
- 2 Overtaking car in A47 near-miss with learner driver
- 3 Motorcyclist dies and driver arrested on suspicion of drug driving after A505 crash
- 4 Play parks back in full swing following makeovers
- 5 Cambridgeshire gets extra help to tackle rising Covid crisis
- 6 Britain's oldest working Land Rover first used in the Fens
- 7 Councillor calls for sanctions against 'obvious wrongdoing' by builder
- 8 Driver seen bouncing up kerbs was nearly four times over drink-drive limit
- 9 Pedestrian dies at scene of A1 lorry crash
- 10 150 Addenbrooke's Hospital staff off sick or self-isolating
“We’re looking for a volunteer who's organised, reliable and able to plan activities for each week whether that be a quiz or a game,” said Nicola.
If you’re interested in volunteering, or are a speaker and would love to talk to the group, contact Nicola on 01354 661234.