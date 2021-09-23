News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Community fridge welcomes surplus food from farmers

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 12:41 PM September 23, 2021    Updated: 12:43 PM September 23, 2021
Volunteers from the FACT community fridge in March (pictured) have been collecting surplus from farmers

Volunteers from the FACT community fridge in March (pictured) have been collecting surplus from farmers which they can give to those who need it.

Volunteers from the FACT community fridge in March have thanked local farmers for their help in providing surplus food. 

Farmers have given up their surplus of fruit and vegetable gluts, passing them on to the community fridge. 

So far, volunteers have collected red onions and apples. 

FACT Volunteers spent the day picking the onions, and then took them back to the community fridge for people to collect.

FACT Volunteers spent the day picking the onions, and then took them back to the community fridge for people to collect.

Community Hub Co-Ordinator at FACT, Nicola Christy, collecting red onions from a field with volunteers.

Community Hub Co-Ordinator at FACT, Nicola Christy (pictured) collecting red onions from a field with volunteers.

The FACT volunteers filled a bus full with the crates of onions they'd picked for the community fridge.

The FACT volunteers filled a bus full with the crates of onions they'd picked for the community fridge.

Nicola Christy, Community Hub Co-Ordinator, said: “No sooner had we swept the onions from the bus, we had a message about an orchard of apples that needed picking!” 

“We need more farmers giving up their surplus food, especially carrots and potatoes.” 

The Community Fridge has saved over nine tonnes of food going to landfill. 

One supplier said: “Before FACT started collecting, we would tip what’s left in the bin. 

“We are so glad the friendly volunteers turn up daily to pick the surplus up.” 

Farmers have given up their surplus of fruit and vegetable gluts, passing them on to the community fridge.

Farmers have given up their surplus of fruit and vegetable gluts, passing them on to the community fridge.

Volunteers collected apples from an Orchard, after receiving a message saying they needed picking.

Volunteers collected apples from an Orchard, after receiving a message saying they needed picking.

Whilst collecting at the orchard, the volunteers managed to pick up some pears for the community hub too.

Whilst collecting at the orchard, the volunteers managed to pick up some pears for the community hub too.

Nicola says that without the volunteers, the project would not be possible. 

She asks anyone with a glut of fruit/veg  to get in touch. 


The FACT volunteers filled a bus full with the crates of onions they'd picked for the community fridge.

The FACT volunteers filled a bus full with the crates of onions they'd picked for the community fridge. - Credit: Nicola Christy


