Community fridge welcomes surplus food from farmers
- Credit: Nicola Christy
Volunteers from the FACT community fridge in March have thanked local farmers for their help in providing surplus food.
Farmers have given up their surplus of fruit and vegetable gluts, passing them on to the community fridge.
So far, volunteers have collected red onions and apples.
Nicola Christy, Community Hub Co-Ordinator, said: “No sooner had we swept the onions from the bus, we had a message about an orchard of apples that needed picking!”
“We need more farmers giving up their surplus food, especially carrots and potatoes.”
The Community Fridge has saved over nine tonnes of food going to landfill.
One supplier said: “Before FACT started collecting, we would tip what’s left in the bin.
“We are so glad the friendly volunteers turn up daily to pick the surplus up.”
Nicola says that without the volunteers, the project would not be possible.
She asks anyone with a glut of fruit/veg to get in touch.