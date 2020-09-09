£500 funding boost for FACT thanks to Tesco who have ‘supported us every day throughout the pandemic’

FACT have received a £500 donation from Tesco March to go towards “our expenses of supporting the community following the pandemic”.

The charity, which is celebrating 31 years of service, had a long list of day trips, clubs and fundraising events planned for 2020. However because of Covid-19 they have been postponed.

At the end of March, when a trustee decision was made to suspend all transport and befriending clubs, a shop ‘n’ drop service was set up for members of the community who were shielding.

More than 20 weeks later the service is still running, with more than 5,000 shops having been carried out at March Tesco.

Nicola Christy, hub co-ordinator, said: “Tesco have been fantastic during the pandemic and they have supported us every day.

“Without them and the volunteers that came forward to help we would not have been as successful as we have been.

“We have been lucky to have had a consistent group of dedicated volunteers who have worked tirelessly with us to get up to 100 shops and 15 prescriptions completed a day.

“We will continue to shop’n’drop until the point where members are able to access and feel safe going to the shops themselves.”

She added that FACT are “excited to return to some form of ‘normality’, with their buses back on the road this month.

If you are a member and not already booked on the buses, call the office. Each bus has hand sanitiser and adheres to social distancing. Currently, guidelines are that masks are to be worn by each passenger whilst travelling.

Befriending clubs have also recommenced, and FACT is are running five groups a week in the community room.

“The members are really enjoying getting out and about with the knowledge of being in a safe zone and that they can have their shopping done for them whilst they are in the club or split their time between the club and Tesco.

“If you would like to volunteer to run one of our clubs, please give us a call – it is just two hours a week.”

She added that FACT has been successful in recent grant applications which will help support the charity “during these difficult times” and that “we will keep applying for grants.

“We would additionally like to say a big thank you to local companies who have supported us during these times in particular Smurfit Kappa and Tesco.”