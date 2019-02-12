Two injured after factory explosion in Peterborough

The incident was reportedly caused by a refrigerator truck exploding in Shrewsbury Avenue, Woodston, at around 4.40pm yesterday (Wednesday February 13).

Police confirmed two people were injured, including one who was seriously hurt, but there was no risk to the public.

It happened at a site subleased by XPO Logistics - a global provider of transportation and logistics services.

The Magpas and East Anglian air ambulances were called, alongside police, ambulance and fire crews.

The scene was cleared around 6.30pm last night, but a police presence remained.