Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Family cramped in March flat with terminally ill grandmother, 83, and one-year-old child are desperate to be re-homed

PUBLISHED: 16:45 20 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:45 20 February 2019

Four generations of the same family including a terminally ill grandmother and one-year-old child are cramped in a first floor flat in March despite pleas to be re-homed. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Four generations of the same family including a terminally ill grandmother and one-year-old child are cramped in a first floor flat in March despite pleas to be re-homed. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

HARRY RUTTER

Four generations of the same family including a terminally ill grandmother and one-year-old child are cramped in a first floor flat in March despite pleas to be re-homed.

The desperate situation of Caroline Dove, 55, who lives with her 83-year-old mother Gertrude - who has advanced lung cancer and dementia- son Kyle, 21, and his baby Dennis, is almost at breaking point.

The first floor flat in Badgeney Road sees Caroline sleep on a pull out bed behind the sofa while Kyle and Dennis share one room and Gertrude is in the other.

Caroline’s worse fears became reality when doctors confirmed that Gertrude didn’t have long left to live and advised that she moved out of her bungalow in Friday Bridge four weeks ago.

She is now on high doses of morphine and Caroline has given up her job as a carer to look after her full-time.

Four generations of the same family including a terminally ill grandmother and one-year-old child are cramped in a first floor flat in March despite pleas to be re-homed. Picture: HARRY RUTTER Four generations of the same family including a terminally ill grandmother and one-year-old child are cramped in a first floor flat in March despite pleas to be re-homed. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

The family claim that they have contacted housing association Clarion for help on numerous occasions, sending letters from Macmillan Nurses and the hospital.

They say that despite being on a waiting list for a four-bed property; they would be happy to move into a three-bed or at least somewhere more accessible.

Washing is hung between the landing, while Caroline’s clothes have been bagged up behind the door so that Gertrude’s belongings could be put in the wardrobe.

Baby Dennis’ cot is squeezed up the side of Kyle’s bed and the families two pet dogs eat in the box-sized kitchen.

Four generations of the same family including a terminally ill grandmother and one-year-old child are cramped in a first floor flat in March despite pleas to be re-homed. Picture: HARRY RUTTER Four generations of the same family including a terminally ill grandmother and one-year-old child are cramped in a first floor flat in March despite pleas to be re-homed. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Mentally, emotionally and physically, the family is struggling.

Caroline, who has lived at the flat for two years, said: “We contacted Clarion to tell them that mum was moving in and hoped that something could be sorted.

“All they say is that it’s difficult to find a four bedroom place and I understand that, so I suggested a three bed place instead, yet it appears they just don’t want to know.

“Quite frankly, I think it is disgusting.”

Four generations of the same family including a terminally ill grandmother and one-year-old child are cramped in a first floor flat in March despite pleas to be re-homed. Picture: HARRY RUTTER Four generations of the same family including a terminally ill grandmother and one-year-old child are cramped in a first floor flat in March despite pleas to be re-homed. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Ideally, the family would be happy with a ground floor flat with better accessibility for Gertrude.

Time is precious as the family don’t know how many weeks they have left with their beloved grandmother.

“Everyday we don’t know what is to come,” Caroline said.

“We want her to have the best quality of life and at the minute we have to virtually carry her down the stairs when she wants to go out and visit my dad’s grave.

Four generations of the same family including a terminally ill grandmother and one-year-old child are cramped in a first floor flat in March despite pleas to be re-homed. Picture: HARRY RUTTER Four generations of the same family including a terminally ill grandmother and one-year-old child are cramped in a first floor flat in March despite pleas to be re-homed. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

“All we can do is keep calling Clarion to stress our situation to them.”

Caroline’s daughter, Rebecca Ward, who lives around the corner, contacted the Cambs Times to raise awareness of the family’s predicament.

She said: “My nan is 83 and cannot get down the stairs and there is no fire escape.

“Mum gave up her room because we felt she needed privacy. It gets so cramped up here and we just need help yet we feel we aren’t being listened too.”

Four generations of the same family including a terminally ill grandmother and one-year-old child are cramped in a first floor flat in March despite pleas to be re-homed. Picture: HARRY RUTTER Four generations of the same family including a terminally ill grandmother and one-year-old child are cramped in a first floor flat in March despite pleas to be re-homed. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

The Cambs Times have contacted Clarion about the situation, who will be providing a comment in due course.

Four generations of the same family including a terminally ill grandmother and one-year-old child are cramped in a first floor flat in March despite pleas to be re-homed. Picture: HARRY RUTTERFour generations of the same family including a terminally ill grandmother and one-year-old child are cramped in a first floor flat in March despite pleas to be re-homed. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Four generations of the same family including a terminally ill grandmother and one-year-old child are cramped in a first floor flat in March despite pleas to be re-homed. Picture: HARRY RUTTER Four generations of the same family including a terminally ill grandmother and one-year-old child are cramped in a first floor flat in March despite pleas to be re-homed. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Most Read

‘It has saved my life’: Brave 23-year-old from March speaks out to ‘kill the stigma’ around having a stoma

Brave 23-year-old Pollyanna Harvey from March speaks out to ‘kill the stigma’ around having a stoma fitted. Picture: FAMILY

Air ambulance and paramedics attend when man collapses using gym equipment at March hotel

Emergency services attend when a man, thought to be in his 70s, collapes at the gym at the Oliver Cromwell Hotel in March. Picture: CAMBS TIMES

Family’s tribute to woman, 76, killed in collision on B1040

RTC B1040, B1040, Peterborough Monday 18 February 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Love in the air at a Valentine’s Ball which raises hundreds for charity

Alzheimer's Society charity ball. Left to right Rachael Richmond, Jo Warren, Sadie Coppin, Marlene Moden. Picture: IAN CARTER

Kimbolton Fireworks who created display for London 2012 Olympics ceases trading and hands over to insolvency specialist

Callers to Kimbolton Fireworks are being met with a response that they have ceased trading. Among the company's highights was the displays for the 2012 London Olympics. Picture; KIMBOLTON FIREWORKS

Most Read

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

Pepe Ong and Tracey Watt started Cupcakes and Bubbles almost 3 years ago. They are having to close down due to the footfall and the increase of rates. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

Issues over fines handed out at Miller's Walk Car Park in Fakenham have been discussed by the town council. Picture: Matthew Usher.

This is when you can see the RAF Tornado flypast over Norfolk

Tornados will leave RAF Marham in Norfolk at approximately 1pm to embark on their flypast. Picture: Ian Burt

‘Heaven has another angel’ - Floral tributes to teenager killed in Norwich crash

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where a woman in her late teens was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

School girl, 13, suffers concussion and whiplash after unprovoked attack as she got off bus

A 13-year-old school girl was attacked in Field Lane, Kessingland, as she got off the bus. Photo: Google.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Cambridgeshire social workers are swamped with work and children are not always getting the positive support they deserve, warn Ofsted

Cambridgeshire County Council children's services need improvement, say Ofsted. Picture: PEXELS

Family cramped in March flat with terminally ill grandmother, 83, and one-year-old child are desperate to be re-homed

Four generations of the same family including a terminally ill grandmother and one-year-old child are cramped in a first floor flat in March despite pleas to be re-homed. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Tory leader in constituency of defecting MP Heidi Allen says they have ‘in the past – and we will in the future – work with our MP for the benefit of our residents’

Heidi Allen, the former Tory MP for South Cambridgeshire who announced today she has quit the party but will remain as an independent. Her former Conservative colleagues in S Cambs say they will continue to work with her as their MP. Picture; S CAMBS CONSERVATIVES

Fenland accountant Ben Beech to run this year’s London Marathon in memory of his girlfriend’s late father

Ben Beech (pictured left) is running this year’s Virgin Money London Marathon in memory of his girlfriend’s father (right). Picture: JUSTGIVING / BEN BEECH

Council tax set to rise by 1.97 per cent in Fenland

Councillors in Fenland meet on Thursday February 21 to decide the council tax for the coming year. There is considerable behind the scenes movement which could yet see one faction of the ruling Tory group propose alternatives that could lead to NO increase. Picture; ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists