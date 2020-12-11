Advanced search

Family reveals holiday rescue mission to give little Lucky a happier life

PUBLISHED: 15:37 11 December 2020 | UPDATED: 15:37 11 December 2020

Lucky was found in Turkey by Gary Maxwell-Shorter and his family after they were driving to see a friend while on holiday. Pictures: SUPPLIED/GARY MAXWELL-SHORTER

Lucky was found in Turkey by Gary Maxwell-Shorter and his family after they were driving to see a friend while on holiday. Pictures: SUPPLIED/GARY MAXWELL-SHORTER

A family who rescued a homeless dog from underneath their car while on holiday abroad hope they can now provide him with a happy life in the UK.

Lucky was found in Turkey by Gary Maxwell-Shorter and his family after they were driving to see a friend while on holiday. Picture: SUPPLIED/GARY MAXWELL-SHORTERLucky was found in Turkey by Gary Maxwell-Shorter and his family after they were driving to see a friend while on holiday. Picture: SUPPLIED/GARY MAXWELL-SHORTER

Gary Maxwell-Shorter from Doddington was on a month-long break in Turkey with husband Colin and their four foster children in August and were on their way to see a friend.

“We turned the corner and a puppy ran out in the middle of the road, and we thought we ran it over. It ran out from underneath the car and jumped into my arms,” Gary said.

“I got it inside the car and said that I wasn’t putting it back out there.”

The dog, named Lucky, was transported to the apartment the family were staying at before finding an animal shelter for him.

Lucky was found in Turkey by Gary Maxwell-Shorter and his family after they were driving to see a friend while on holiday. Picture: SUPPLIED/GARY MAXWELL-SHORTERLucky was found in Turkey by Gary Maxwell-Shorter and his family after they were driving to see a friend while on holiday. Picture: SUPPLIED/GARY MAXWELL-SHORTER

Lucky was treated by a local vet and received the necessary treatment before travelling, but due to pet travel restrictions between the UK and Turkey, he was unable to return home with Gary and his family.

“We took him there and Lucky stayed there for a few days. Lucky got his jabs and decided we would bring him back because once he had his jabs, they would release him back onto the streets and we thought we cannot let that happen,” he said.

“My friend who lives in Turkey I think has nine dogs and she could not have him because has so many already.”

Gary and family did not see Lucky for over three months as he was looked after at the shelter between September and November.

Lucky was found in Turkey by Gary Maxwell-Shorter and his family after they were driving to see a friend while on holiday. Picture: SUPPLIED/GARY MAXWELL-SHORTERLucky was found in Turkey by Gary Maxwell-Shorter and his family after they were driving to see a friend while on holiday. Picture: SUPPLIED/GARY MAXWELL-SHORTER

But after getting in touch with two dog owners they knew in Turkey, hopes of a reunion were rekindled.

“Lucky stayed with our friends for a few hours, flew from Izmir to Amsterdam, then got a ferry from Holland to Harwich,” Gary said.

“Colin then drove to Harwich on Tuesday (December 8) to pick him up. It’s a wonderful thing to do because the chances of survival out there would be very slim.”

Lucky, who is roughly 20-weeks-old, is now settling into his new surroundings with fellow furry friends Teddy and Scarlett.

Lucky was found in Turkey by Gary Maxwell-Shorter and his family after they were driving to see a friend while on holiday. Picture: SUPPLIED/GARY MAXWELL-SHORTERLucky was found in Turkey by Gary Maxwell-Shorter and his family after they were driving to see a friend while on holiday. Picture: SUPPLIED/GARY MAXWELL-SHORTER

But although he has a lot to learn, Gary said his new life is off to a good start.

“It was quite overwhelming when Colin went over to Harwich and the kids were very excited,” he added. “I think it will take him time to settle, but we just want him to have a happy life.”

