'What an amazing day we had': Fun all round at Stonea Camp's open family fun day 2019

PUBLISHED: 11:00 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:11 23 September 2019

Fun for all! A "very enjoyable day" was had at this year's Stonea Camp open day near March and Wimblington. Picture: Ian Carter/Nick Boister

Fun for all! A �very enjoyable day� was had at this year�s Stonea Camp open day near March and Wimblington. Picture: Ian Carter/Nick Boister

It was another successful event at Stonea Camp as this year's open family fun day was hailed a "very enjoyable day for all concerned".

Pictured is Tilley Rose.

The event - which took place on Sunday, September 22 - aimed to take people back in time and show them what life was like under rule of the Romans.

On the site near March and Wimblington, the fun day was organised by Heritage, Culture and Community (HCC) Stonea and funded by Care Network.

Amanda Carlin, one of the organisers, said: "What an amazing day we had! Thank you so much to all our visitors and your positive feedback."

Pictured is Thomas Diffey.

Community transport providers, FACT, arranged shuttle buses to take residents to the event, making it accessible for all.

Ms Carlin added: "We hope to hold more open days in the future, and in the meantime next year we will run a series of guided tours and storytelling events open to the public.

"Feedback from this open day has been positive, our aim was to develop an event that was of interest to all ages, and with a good team on board, we seem to have achieved that goal.

Pictured is Hakon Hallcro.

"We thank our funders Healthy Fenland for enabling us to create and produce the open day and to FACT for delivering an excellent shuttle service, getting our visitors to site safely.

"We are so grateful to all our visitors, and thank them for joining us, helping to make for a very enjoyable day for all concerned."

Stonea Camp is an Iron Age multivallate hill fort located at Stonea near March.

Fun for all! A "very enjoyable day" was had at this year's Stonea Camp open day near March and Wimblington. Picture: Ian Carter

Situated on a gravel bank, just two metres above sea-level, it is the lowest hill fort in Britain.

Fun for all! A 'very enjoyable day' was had at this year's Stonea Camp open day near March and Wimblington. Picture: Nick Boister

Fun for all! A "very enjoyable day" was had at this year's Stonea Camp open day near March and Wimblington. Picture: Ian Carter

Fun for all! A "very enjoyable day" was had at this year's Stonea Camp open day near March and Wimblington. Picture: Ian Carter

Pictured is Connor Hills.

Fun for all! A 'very enjoyable day' was had at this year's Stonea Camp open day near March and Wimblington. Picture: Nick Boister

Fun for all! A 'very enjoyable day' was had at this year's Stonea Camp open day near March and Wimblington. Picture: Nick Boister

Fun for all! A 'very enjoyable day' was had at this year's Stonea Camp open day near March and Wimblington. Picture: Nick Boister

