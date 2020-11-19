Children’s motocross track is a family affair

A family’s motocross track built for their children is subject to a planning application to Fenland Council.

Andrew Behagg says the application for land north of 136 London Road, Chatteris, is for official consent to use it for two family members, aged eight and five.

His application includes a request for retrospective permission for a 1.8-metre-high fence.

“Restrictions on the use are as have been agreed with FDC planning and environmental officers,” he says in his application.

He has also commissioned a noise report and the offer to restrict the track to no more than four machines at any one time.

Bikes/quads will also be limited to 110 cc “with baffled exhausts fitted to all machines”.

The noise assessment says children “typically use the track for play and as such use is intermittent.

“This is in contrast to a commercial venture where the track would be used for longer periods at greater intensity, frequency and duration”.

In addition to the fence Mr Behagg says “additional bunding has been installed along the length of the western boundary.

“Additional bunding has also been installed to a minimum of 1.5 metres around the perimeter of the track”.