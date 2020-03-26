Advanced search

Three-generation family enjoy ‘Facetime dinner’ with relatives in Denmark amid coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 16:49 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:49 26 March 2020

This three-generation family enjoyed a dinner over Facetime amid the wide-spread coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Supplied/Birgit Bonde Holdsworth

This three-generation family enjoyed a dinner over Facetime amid the wide-spread coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Supplied/Birgit Bonde Holdsworth

Supplied/Birgit Bonde Holdsworth

A Cambridgeshire couple refused to let coronavirus get in the way of their family meal after connecting with relatives via video link.

Birgit and Chris Holdsworth from March joined their relatives in Denmark via Facetime for an evening meal on Wednesday (March 25) - removing the need to see each other in person.

Mrs Holdsworth ate with her aunt, uncle, sister-in-law, bother and niece all in the same call and said it was “a very positive experience”.

She said: “Just want to share a very positive experience we had this evening, a Facetime family dinner. Three-generations enjoying safe time together. Stay home, stay safe.”

Speaking of a screenshot shared with this newspaper, she said: “From left it’s my aunt Kirsten and uncle Peter.

“Next is my husband Chris and myself, the last picture is my niece Nadia, my sister in law Lone and my brother Gert.

“It was just such a lovely thing to do. My aunt and uncle live in central Copenhagen and brother’s family live in a town called Næstved.

“It’s all about keeping the spirit up in these uncertain times.”

To get the latest coronavirus news from Cambridgeshire and Fenland, join our Facebook group: www.facebook.com/groups/CambridgeshireCoronavirusNews

Have you been affected by the wide-spread COVID-19 outbreak? Tell us your story, email: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk

Most Read

Angry shopper ‘grabs staff member by their neck’ at Tesco supermarket amid coronavirus pandemic

A member of staff at Hostmoor Avenue Tesco supermarket in March on Friday, March 20 amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Google Maps

Coronavirus: Four deaths confirmed - three at Peterborough City Hospital and a fourth at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, Huntingdon

Peterborough City Hospital where three deaths from coronavirus have been confirmed, Aerial / Drone, Bretton, Peterborough Tuesday 03 December 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Former Cambs UKIP leader Paul Bullen claims ‘majority don’t care about Covid 19, don’t care if they catch it’ and urges pubs and restaurants to re-open

Former Cambs UKIP leader Paul Bullen who has been removed from Twitter after posting controversially about coronavirus. He said 'the majority don't care about Covid 19, don't care if they catch it'. Picture: ARCHANT

Police find two people meeting at 3am to ‘fit car stereo’ despite UK lockdown announcement

Two drivers met in Chatteris to fit a car stereo at around 3am, despite Boris Johnson�s announcement of a UK lockdown. Picture: Supplied/FenCops

Shocking image shows young boys risking their lives taking photos at level crossing

Three young boys have been spotted risking their lives as they take photos at Middle Drove level crossing in March on the busy Ely to Peterborough rail line.

Most Read

Angry shopper ‘grabs staff member by their neck’ at Tesco supermarket amid coronavirus pandemic

A member of staff at Hostmoor Avenue Tesco supermarket in March on Friday, March 20 amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Google Maps

Coronavirus: Four deaths confirmed - three at Peterborough City Hospital and a fourth at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, Huntingdon

Peterborough City Hospital where three deaths from coronavirus have been confirmed, Aerial / Drone, Bretton, Peterborough Tuesday 03 December 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Former Cambs UKIP leader Paul Bullen claims ‘majority don’t care about Covid 19, don’t care if they catch it’ and urges pubs and restaurants to re-open

Former Cambs UKIP leader Paul Bullen who has been removed from Twitter after posting controversially about coronavirus. He said 'the majority don't care about Covid 19, don't care if they catch it'. Picture: ARCHANT

Police find two people meeting at 3am to ‘fit car stereo’ despite UK lockdown announcement

Two drivers met in Chatteris to fit a car stereo at around 3am, despite Boris Johnson�s announcement of a UK lockdown. Picture: Supplied/FenCops

Shocking image shows young boys risking their lives taking photos at level crossing

Three young boys have been spotted risking their lives as they take photos at Middle Drove level crossing in March on the busy Ely to Peterborough rail line.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Growing concern about social distancing requirements in prisons after 84-year-old prisoner dies at Littlehey

84-year-old prisoner dies at Littlehey

Three-generation family enjoy ‘Facetime dinner’ with relatives in Denmark amid coronavirus pandemic

This three-generation family enjoyed a dinner over Facetime amid the wide-spread coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Supplied/Birgit Bonde Holdsworth

Truck dealership in Ely goes above and beyond for Knowles Transport in one of its busiest ever times

The team of technicians from Volvo Truck and Bus Centre in Ely helped Knowles Transport to cope with an unprecedented demand. Picture: VOLVO TRUCKS

Combined Authority approves multi-million pound fund for affordable housing, including £100,000 homes project

The Combined Authority board have agreed an additional £40 million housing fund, including its’ £100,000 Homes project. Picture: ARCHANT

Girls leave kind encouraging notes for Tesco employees amid coronavirus pandemic

Kind notes left for March Tesco staff who have suffered abuse from angry customers amid the coronavirus pandemic. Pictured is Alison and Karen. Picture: Pollyanna Harvey
Drive 24