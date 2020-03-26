Three-generation family enjoy ‘Facetime dinner’ with relatives in Denmark amid coronavirus pandemic

This three-generation family enjoyed a dinner over Facetime amid the wide-spread coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Supplied/Birgit Bonde Holdsworth Supplied/Birgit Bonde Holdsworth

A Cambridgeshire couple refused to let coronavirus get in the way of their family meal after connecting with relatives via video link.

Birgit and Chris Holdsworth from March joined their relatives in Denmark via Facetime for an evening meal on Wednesday (March 25) - removing the need to see each other in person.

Mrs Holdsworth ate with her aunt, uncle, sister-in-law, bother and niece all in the same call and said it was “a very positive experience”.

She said: “Just want to share a very positive experience we had this evening, a Facetime family dinner. Three-generations enjoying safe time together. Stay home, stay safe.”

Speaking of a screenshot shared with this newspaper, she said: “From left it’s my aunt Kirsten and uncle Peter.

“Next is my husband Chris and myself, the last picture is my niece Nadia, my sister in law Lone and my brother Gert.

“It was just such a lovely thing to do. My aunt and uncle live in central Copenhagen and brother’s family live in a town called Næstved.

“It’s all about keeping the spirit up in these uncertain times.”

