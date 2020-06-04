Advanced search

Family overwhelmed by support as Hares superfan Joshua celebrates big day in style

PUBLISHED: 16:04 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:04 04 June 2020

Joshua Harvey was inundated with birthday cards and gifts to celebrate his 21st birthday, as well as receiving visits from both firefighters and the police. Pictures: SUPPLIED/BECKA HARVEY

Joshua Harvey was inundated with birthday cards and gifts to celebrate his 21st birthday, as well as receiving visits from both firefighters and the police. Pictures: SUPPLIED/BECKA HARVEY

Joshua Harvey’s family only expected at least 21 birthday cards to celebrate his 21st birthday.

Instead, he received over eight times that amount on his big day, as well as cakes, gifts including a t-shirt with Fen boxer Jordan Gill’s name on, and a season ticket to watch his beloved March Town FC.

Joshua, from March, even received a visit from both the fire and police force, as his family still aimed to celebrate his big day in style yesterday (June 3) despite the coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

The Hares’ superfan was delighted with how his day went, as he thanked those who helped make him feel as happy as possible.

MORE: Family thank strangers that have sent cards to their brother who is worried the coronavirus lockdown will affect his 21st birthday

Writing on social media, Joshua’s older sister, Becka, said: “We would like to say a big thank you for the effort everyone went to make Josh’s 21st special! He’s had an amazing day, with cakes, gifts, around 170 cards.

“March Town FC, you have made his day with season ticket, gifts and cards!”

