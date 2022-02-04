News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
'It means everything' - family joyous as memorial bench due to return

Daniel Mason

Published: 3:36 PM February 4, 2022
A memorial bench for Richard Butcher taken from West End, March

A memorial bench for the late Richard Butcher is due to be replaced after it was removed from West End, March. Inset: Nathan Slack, son of Sue Slack, Richard's daughter and her granddaughter Maia on the bench around five years ago. - Credit: Daniel Mason/Sue Slack

A family in despair are now joyous after the news that a memorial bench in memory of their late father which was vandalised will be replaced. 

Fenland District Council confirmed that a new bench on West End, March in memory of Richard Butcher will be in place within the next fortnight. 

A council spokesperson said: “The bench was vandalised and cannot be repaired. 

“But the plaque was retrieved and a new bench will be coming within the next two weeks.” 

Earlier this week, concerns were raised after the bench was ripped out and removed from the river bank near Richards Close, named after Mr Butcher. 

Location of memorial bench on West End, March

A memorial bench that was vandalised and removed from West End, March will be replaced by Fenland District Council. - Credit: Daniel Mason

The family have also decided to install a new plaque when the new bench arrives. 

Sue Slack, Richard’s daughter, said: “It’s fantastic news; it means everything. 

“It would have been so difficult not to be a bench there, but we are all pleased.” 

To report problems with street furniture, such as public benches, visit: https://fenland.gov.uk/streetfurniture.  

March News
Fenland News

