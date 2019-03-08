'I would like to let you know that I loved you': Family release heartbreaking tribute as three victims named in fatal Fletton Parkway crash

Tomas (left) Jana (middle) and Marko (right). Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

A grieving family have shared a heartbreaking tribute after three people died in a crash in Peterborough.

The two-vehicle collision took place on the Fletton Parkway at the slip road to Stanground on the westbound carriageway just after midnight on Sunday (April 14).

Sister and brother Jana Kockova, 21, and Tomas Kocko 19, both of Hinchcliffe in Peterborough - along with Jana's fiancé Marko Makula, 22, of Reeves Way in Peterborough, all suffered fatal injuries.

The family released a tribute in the form of a verse in Slovakian called 'Touch of a dying day'.

The tragic grief-stricken words contain the line “I would like to let you know just for short time that I loved you.”

Translated into English, the verse reads:

“Mourning is suddenly spilling through my soul,

However I have no clue how it got there,

Perhaps only knowledge poured it there,

That you have left, that dying day has touched you.

So I am slowly losing you from my things, the room,

Your energy, the way we have known you to be like,

And I would like to let you know just for short time

That I loved you, that I still like you.

So you move away, but my love flies with you

Up there in the sky where it shines like a star,

So you can still peek with your night eye

Into people's souls who meant so much to you”

The collision involved a Ford Ranger and a Renault Megane.

The driver of the Ford Ranger, a 26-year-old man from the Spalding area, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drink and/or drugs.

He has since been de-arrested and remains in a stable condition in hospital.

All three occupants in the Megane died at the scene.

Anyone with information about the collision is urged to contact police online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 2 of April 14, or call 101.