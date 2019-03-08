Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Fenland Council to decide on family's bid to create small gypsy caravan site in Doddington

PUBLISHED: 09:52 04 June 2019

Site plan put before Fenland District Council by family from Doddington who hope to create a small gypsy caravan site. Picture; PLANNING AGENT

Site plan put before Fenland District Council by family from Doddington who hope to create a small gypsy caravan site. Picture; PLANNING AGENT

Archant

A bid to allow a family to be allowed to establish a gypsy caravan site at Doddington is before Fenland District Council.

The application has come from agent Philip Brown on behalf of the Doran family who live at Old Swan Bungalow, Benwick Road.

Mr Brown says the council "has acknowledged" that the because of its size the bungalow has been supplemented by the stationing of two static caravans on the site.

Now the family wants planning permission for two further static caravans for other family members to move there.

You may also want to watch:

"The site is already largely hard-surfaced and has contained static caravans and touring caravans for at least the past 30 years," says Mr Brown.

"The site has been considerably tidied up and properly surfaced and fenced."

Mr Brown refers to a planning appeal on another application in which Fenland Council had argued that there were 17 pitches available in the district against a five year requirement for 13 pitches.

However he said that a Government inspector could only demonstrate a reliable supply of six pitches and that there was an unmet need within the district.

Most Read

Air ambulance lands in March after man stops breathing

Man taken to hospital after air ambulance lands near Minstrel Way off High Street in March. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Goodbye, Goodbye We’re leaving now, goodbye...we wish you all goodbye - Nigel Marsh says goodbye after eight eventual years at March pub

March pub landlord, Nigel Marsh, who is leaving after eight years. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Woman who poured two pints of beer over bar staff before hitting another with glass after she was refused free shot is jailed

A woman has been jailed after attacking bar staff in a Waterbeach bar. The attack took place on November 5 in 2018. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mayor James Palmer (£75k a year) takes a calculator to newly elected MEP Lucy Nethsingha (£100k a year) and has some questions too

Euro MEP Lucy Nethsingha has hardly had time to settle in but already Mayor James Palmer wants �clarity� over whether she intends to remain a councillor. Picture: ARCHANT

Donald Trump arrives at Stansted Airport for state visit

Donald and Melania Trump arrive at Stansted Airport. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Most Read

Air ambulance lands in March after man stops breathing

Man taken to hospital after air ambulance lands near Minstrel Way off High Street in March. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Goodbye, Goodbye We’re leaving now, goodbye...we wish you all goodbye - Nigel Marsh says goodbye after eight eventual years at March pub

March pub landlord, Nigel Marsh, who is leaving after eight years. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Woman who poured two pints of beer over bar staff before hitting another with glass after she was refused free shot is jailed

A woman has been jailed after attacking bar staff in a Waterbeach bar. The attack took place on November 5 in 2018. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mayor James Palmer (£75k a year) takes a calculator to newly elected MEP Lucy Nethsingha (£100k a year) and has some questions too

Euro MEP Lucy Nethsingha has hardly had time to settle in but already Mayor James Palmer wants �clarity� over whether she intends to remain a councillor. Picture: ARCHANT

Donald Trump arrives at Stansted Airport for state visit

Donald and Melania Trump arrive at Stansted Airport. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Latest from the Cambs Times

March foursome attempt to break darts record in aid of Scotty’s Little Soldiers

The Scotty's Little Soldiers team who will be taking part in the darts fundraiser. From left to right: Simon Whittaker, Garry Whittaker, Tony Barnes and Lorraine Barnes. Picture: TONY BARNES.

Fenland Council to decide on family’s bid to create small gypsy caravan site in Doddington

Site plan put before Fenland District Council by family from Doddington who hope to create a small gypsy caravan site. Picture; PLANNING AGENT

REVIEW: Ultimate unwind treat at The Glassworks Health Club in Cambridge

A rejuvenating retreat tucked away from the hustle and bustle of Cambridge city life makes The Glassworks Spa the perfect choice for a self-care Sunday. Picture: PALM PR.

Avoid LGBT Pride Month events, warns Ely pastor, as they “promote a culture and encourage activities that are contrary to Christian faith and morals’

The offending tweet that has now been deleted by Pastor Keith Waters. He says he is considering coming off Twitter altogether.

Skaters from Wisbech travel to London for European Masters Marathon event held in city’s Olympic Park

Wisbech Inline Speed Skaters travelled to London for the European Masters Marathon held in Olympic Park. Picture: JO TIDMAN / WISS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists