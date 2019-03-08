Fenland Council to decide on family's bid to create small gypsy caravan site in Doddington

A bid to allow a family to be allowed to establish a gypsy caravan site at Doddington is before Fenland District Council.

The application has come from agent Philip Brown on behalf of the Doran family who live at Old Swan Bungalow, Benwick Road.

Mr Brown says the council "has acknowledged" that the because of its size the bungalow has been supplemented by the stationing of two static caravans on the site.

Now the family wants planning permission for two further static caravans for other family members to move there.

"The site is already largely hard-surfaced and has contained static caravans and touring caravans for at least the past 30 years," says Mr Brown.

"The site has been considerably tidied up and properly surfaced and fenced."

Mr Brown refers to a planning appeal on another application in which Fenland Council had argued that there were 17 pitches available in the district against a five year requirement for 13 pitches.

However he said that a Government inspector could only demonstrate a reliable supply of six pitches and that there was an unmet need within the district.