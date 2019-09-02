Advanced search

Exclusive

PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Simon Bird aka Will from The Inbetweeners spotted filming TV advert at March Railway Station

02 September, 2019 - 11:39
The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird was spotted acting out a scene at March Railway Station for a TV advert on Monday, September 2. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird was spotted acting out a scene at March Railway Station for a TV advert on Monday, September 2. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Simon Bird, aka Will from The Inbetweeners, has been spotted filming a TV advert at March Railway Station.

The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird was spotted acting out a scene at March Railway Station for a TV advert on Monday, September 2. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird was spotted acting out a scene at March Railway Station for a TV advert on Monday, September 2. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

The TV star sported a colourful tie, blue jeans and a bright pink shirt as he filmed what looked to be a new advert for Cross Country Trains on Monday, September 2.

A large film crew, including a full team of make-up artists, were also spotted on platform two on Station Approach, just off the B1101.

In an exclusive set of images, Simon can be seen smiling as he filmed a scene which saw him arriving at the Fenland station.

The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird was spotted acting out a scene at March Railway Station for a TV advert on Monday, September 2. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird was spotted acting out a scene at March Railway Station for a TV advert on Monday, September 2. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Seen amongst the background actors were signs promoting a new service by Cross Country which states more than 40 million journeys were made by the provider last year.

We have approached Cross Country for a comment.

The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird was spotted acting out a scene at March Railway Station for a TV advert on Monday, September 2. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird was spotted acting out a scene at March Railway Station for a TV advert on Monday, September 2. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird was spotted acting out a scene at March Railway Station for a TV advert on Monday, September 2. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird was spotted acting out a scene at March Railway Station for a TV advert on Monday, September 2. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird was spotted acting out a scene at March Railway Station for a TV advert on Monday, September 2. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird was spotted acting out a scene at March Railway Station for a TV advert on Monday, September 2. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird was spotted acting out a scene at March Railway Station for a TV advert on Monday, September 2. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird was spotted acting out a scene at March Railway Station for a TV advert on Monday, September 2. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird was spotted acting out a scene at March Railway Station for a TV advert on Monday, September 2. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird was spotted acting out a scene at March Railway Station for a TV advert on Monday, September 2. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird was spotted acting out a scene at March Railway Station for a TV advert on Monday, September 2. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird was spotted acting out a scene at March Railway Station for a TV advert on Monday, September 2. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird was spotted acting out a scene at March Railway Station for a TV advert on Monday, September 2. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird was spotted acting out a scene at March Railway Station for a TV advert on Monday, September 2. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird was spotted acting out a scene at March Railway Station for a TV advert on Monday, September 2. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird was spotted acting out a scene at March Railway Station for a TV advert on Monday, September 2. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird was spotted acting out a scene at March Railway Station for a TV advert on Monday, September 2. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird was spotted acting out a scene at March Railway Station for a TV advert on Monday, September 2. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird was spotted acting out a scene at March Railway Station for a TV advert on Monday, September 2. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird was spotted acting out a scene at March Railway Station for a TV advert on Monday, September 2. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Simon Bird aka Will from The Inbetweeners spotted filming TV advert at March Railway Station

The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird was spotted acting out a scene at March Railway Station for a TV advert on Monday, September 2. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Police warn adults in Whittlesey not to ‘take matters into their own hands’ after allegations of assaults on children over anti-social behaviour

Police warn adults in Whittlesey not to ?take matters into their own hands? after allegations of assaults on children over anti-social behaviour. One of the conditions of the anti-social behaviour contract is that the youths cannot enter the grounds of Mary?s Church in Whittlesey.

Westwood Primary School will not open until Thursday due to building works not being completed

Westwood Primary School in March will not re-open tomorrow as planned due to building works not being completed. The school will instead re-open on Thursday September 5 said headteacher Gill Thomas.

Male passenger dies after car collides with bridge on B1049 near Cottenham

Samir Ashraf, 18, of Eastern Avenue, Ilford, died when a black Vauxhall Corsa he was travelling in collided with a bridge on the B1049 near Cottenham at about 5.45pm on Friday (August 30). Picture: POLICE

Students from Chatteris raise more than £100 in charity challenges

A group of 10 students from Chatteris created a stylish outfit for £5 in aid of charity. They presented the money they had raised from their NCS course to Gerald Day and Ann Matthews. Picture: HEATHER DAY

Most Read

PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Simon Bird aka Will from The Inbetweeners spotted filming TV advert at March Railway Station

The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird was spotted acting out a scene at March Railway Station for a TV advert on Monday, September 2. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Police warn adults in Whittlesey not to ‘take matters into their own hands’ after allegations of assaults on children over anti-social behaviour

Police warn adults in Whittlesey not to ?take matters into their own hands? after allegations of assaults on children over anti-social behaviour. One of the conditions of the anti-social behaviour contract is that the youths cannot enter the grounds of Mary?s Church in Whittlesey.

Westwood Primary School will not open until Thursday due to building works not being completed

Westwood Primary School in March will not re-open tomorrow as planned due to building works not being completed. The school will instead re-open on Thursday September 5 said headteacher Gill Thomas.

Male passenger dies after car collides with bridge on B1049 near Cottenham

Samir Ashraf, 18, of Eastern Avenue, Ilford, died when a black Vauxhall Corsa he was travelling in collided with a bridge on the B1049 near Cottenham at about 5.45pm on Friday (August 30). Picture: POLICE

Students from Chatteris raise more than £100 in charity challenges

A group of 10 students from Chatteris created a stylish outfit for £5 in aid of charity. They presented the money they had raised from their NCS course to Gerald Day and Ann Matthews. Picture: HEATHER DAY

Latest from the Cambs Times

PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Simon Bird aka Will from The Inbetweeners spotted filming TV advert at March Railway Station

The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird was spotted acting out a scene at March Railway Station for a TV advert on Monday, September 2. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Westwood Primary School will not open until Thursday due to building works not being completed

Westwood Primary School in March will not re-open tomorrow as planned due to building works not being completed. The school will instead re-open on Thursday September 5 said headteacher Gill Thomas.

March and District Woodland Group launches 2020 calendar with pictures from some of Fenland’s best photographers

Photographers (left to right) Sandra Mortlock, Joan Munns, Kelly Mcgrory and Albert Horton who all contributed to the Gault Wood 2020 calendar. Picture: Supplied

Police warn adults in Whittlesey not to ‘take matters into their own hands’ after allegations of assaults on children over anti-social behaviour

Police warn adults in Whittlesey not to ?take matters into their own hands? after allegations of assaults on children over anti-social behaviour. One of the conditions of the anti-social behaviour contract is that the youths cannot enter the grounds of Mary?s Church in Whittlesey.

Tory councillor Bill Hunt cleared of conduct charges says he feels ‘battered and bruised by politically motivated complaint’ by Lib Dems

From left: Cllr Chrstine Whelan (Lib Dem); Cllr Bill Hunt (Conservative) and Cllr Alison Whelan (Lib Dem). Cllr Hunt was cleared of allegations by both the Whelans of alleged discriminatory comments. Picture; ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists