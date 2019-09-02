Exclusive
PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Simon Bird aka Will from The Inbetweeners spotted filming TV advert at March Railway Station
02 September, 2019 - 11:39
Harry Rutter / ARCHANT
Simon Bird, aka Will from The Inbetweeners, has been spotted filming a TV advert at March Railway Station.
The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird was spotted acting out a scene at March Railway Station for a TV advert on Monday, September 2. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT
The TV star sported a colourful tie, blue jeans and a bright pink shirt as he filmed what looked to be a new advert for Cross Country Trains on Monday, September 2.
A large film crew, including a full team of make-up artists, were also spotted on platform two on Station Approach, just off the B1101.
In an exclusive set of images, Simon can be seen smiling as he filmed a scene which saw him arriving at the Fenland station.
The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird was spotted acting out a scene at March Railway Station for a TV advert on Monday, September 2. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT
Seen amongst the background actors were signs promoting a new service by Cross Country which states more than 40 million journeys were made by the provider last year.
We have approached Cross Country for a comment.
The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird was spotted acting out a scene at March Railway Station for a TV advert on Monday, September 2. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT
