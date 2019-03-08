Advanced search

If you've ever wanted to buy a former sewage works now's your chance - Fenland Council has one for sale

PUBLISHED: 16:54 02 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:54 02 September 2019

Former sewage treatment works in Front Row, Murrow, suitable for garage/parking/amenity use. One of the assets being sold by Fenland Council at an auction in Norwich in october. Picture; FENLAND COUNCIL

Parts of Fenland are going under the hammer next month - and we could all be the winners.

Odd parcels of land and property - including a former sewage works - and all owned by Fenland District Council are being sold at auction.

It will mean extra cash available to be spent on capital projects that the council comes up with.

The council has put the first tranche of unwanted assets into the William H Brown auction in Norwich on October 10. Guide prices are expected to be available once the sale catalogue is produced.

The auction will include:

-Plot of land in Tithe Road, Chatteris, suitable in principle for future development of single residential dwelling

-Small garage site in Gaul Road, March

-Former garage site in Smiths Chase, March, suitable for garage/parking/amenity use

-Garage in New Road, Chatteris

-Former sewage treatment works in Front Row, Murrow, suitable for garage/parking/amenity use

-First floor property in Nene Quay, Wisbech.

A second set of nine assets are due to go to auction later in the year to allow preparatory works to take place.

Council leader Chris Boden said that selling the sites will not only secure additional capital for the council "but it will save money being spent keeping them maintained and provide land for potential new homes".

He said: "Put simply, it is much better to ease the burden on taxpayers rather than maintain odd bits of land and property that the council does not use. It's common sense."

He added: "These surplus assets are no longer required to deliver the council's core services and functions and, in many instances, could be much better utilised."

Cllr Boden said: "I'm confident selling by auction will achieve the maximum value possible for the district and our taxpayers."

Cllr Ian Benney, the portfolio holder responsible for strategic assets and management, added: "Over recent months the council has been proactive in identifying various property assets which are surplus to the council's requirements.

"The council's asset management plan has been followed and consideration has been given to the most appropriate way of marketing and disposing of these assets.

"Due to their lower value, sale by auction is seen as the most cost effective method of disposal and the best opportunity to realise a capital receipt before the end of the financial year."

PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Simon Bird aka Will from The Inbetweeners spotted filming TV advert at March Railway Station

The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird was spotted acting out a scene at March Railway Station for a TV advert on Monday, September 2. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Westwood Primary School will not open until Thursday due to building works not being completed

Westwood Primary School in March will not re-open tomorrow as planned due to building works not being completed. The school will instead re-open on Thursday September 5 said headteacher Gill Thomas.

Police warn adults in Whittlesey not to 'take matters into their own hands' after allegations of assaults on children over anti-social behaviour

Police warn adults in Whittlesey not to ?take matters into their own hands? after allegations of assaults on children over anti-social behaviour. One of the conditions of the anti-social behaviour contract is that the youths cannot enter the grounds of Mary?s Church in Whittlesey.

Male passenger dies after car collides with bridge on B1049 near Cottenham

Samir Ashraf, 18, of Eastern Avenue, Ilford, died when a black Vauxhall Corsa he was travelling in collided with a bridge on the B1049 near Cottenham at about 5.45pm on Friday (August 30). Picture: POLICE

Baler fire could have been much worse says farmer who, with his brother, reacted quickly to blaze at their Cambs farm

Scene of the baler fire at Over last night. Dan Burling and his brother worked quickly and efficiently to douse the baler and de couple it from the tractor. Picture; DAN BURLING

