If you've ever wanted to buy a former sewage works now's your chance - Fenland Council has one for sale

Former sewage treatment works in Front Row, Murrow, suitable for garage/parking/amenity use. One of the assets being sold by Fenland Council at an auction in Norwich in october. Picture; FENLAND COUNCIL Archant

Parts of Fenland are going under the hammer next month - and we could all be the winners.

Odd parcels of land and property - including a former sewage works - and all owned by Fenland District Council are being sold at auction.

It will mean extra cash available to be spent on capital projects that the council comes up with.

The council has put the first tranche of unwanted assets into the William H Brown auction in Norwich on October 10. Guide prices are expected to be available once the sale catalogue is produced.

The auction will include:

-Plot of land in Tithe Road, Chatteris, suitable in principle for future development of single residential dwelling

-Small garage site in Gaul Road, March

-Former garage site in Smiths Chase, March, suitable for garage/parking/amenity use

-Garage in New Road, Chatteris

-Former sewage treatment works in Front Row, Murrow, suitable for garage/parking/amenity use

-First floor property in Nene Quay, Wisbech.

A second set of nine assets are due to go to auction later in the year to allow preparatory works to take place.

Council leader Chris Boden said that selling the sites will not only secure additional capital for the council "but it will save money being spent keeping them maintained and provide land for potential new homes".

He said: "Put simply, it is much better to ease the burden on taxpayers rather than maintain odd bits of land and property that the council does not use. It's common sense."

He added: "These surplus assets are no longer required to deliver the council's core services and functions and, in many instances, could be much better utilised."

Cllr Boden said: "I'm confident selling by auction will achieve the maximum value possible for the district and our taxpayers."

Cllr Ian Benney, the portfolio holder responsible for strategic assets and management, added: "Over recent months the council has been proactive in identifying various property assets which are surplus to the council's requirements.

"The council's asset management plan has been followed and consideration has been given to the most appropriate way of marketing and disposing of these assets.

"Due to their lower value, sale by auction is seen as the most cost effective method of disposal and the best opportunity to realise a capital receipt before the end of the financial year."