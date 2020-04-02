Advanced search

Farm outbuilding and barn torched by arsonists overnight

PUBLISHED: 12:11 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:12 02 April 2020

Barn and outbuilding blaze at Wype Road in Eastrea at midnight on Thursday, March 2. Picture: Supplied/CambsFRS

A large barn and outbuilding fire on a Cambridgeshire farm was deliberate, the county’s fire service has revealed.

Crews from five fire stations across the region were called to the blaze at around midnight on Wype Road in Eastrea on Thursday, March 2.

Firefighters were left tackling the large fire for four hours before returning to their stations at around 4.30am after dampening the surrounding area.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “One crew from Dogsthorpe, one crew from Stanground and the Multistar aerial appliance, one crew from Whittlesey, one crew from Thorney and the water carrier from Ramsey were called to a building fire on Wype Road, Eastrea.

“Crews arrived to find a barn and outbuilding on a farm well alight. Firefighters worked in sectors using hose reels and a jet to extinguish the fire before dampening down the area.

“All crews returned to their station by 4.30am. The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate.”

Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

