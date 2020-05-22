Advanced search

Farmers make some noise one last time in NHS and care workers tribute

PUBLISHED: 11:52 22 May 2020

Tractors, forklifts and trucks steamed through Doddington and Wimblington to pay tribute to the NHS and other frontline staff battling the coronavirus. Picture: DAN MASON

Tractors, forklifts and trucks steamed through Doddington and Wimblington to pay tribute to the NHS and other frontline staff battling the coronavirus. Picture: DAN MASON

Tractors, forklifts and trucks streamed through the streets of Doddington and Wimblington as farmers paid their own tribute to our key workers.

Horns were honked, lights were flashing, smiles were beaming and hands were waving to residents who watched the convoy rally by their homes on Thursday evening (May 21) just after the weekly ‘Clap for Carers’ at 8pm.

Twenty-eight agricultural vehicles made up the convoy, which began at Doddington Court retirement complex on Benwick Road before finishing at the junction of Blue Lane and Addison Road in Wimblington.

The convoy, which has run for three weeks, raised £254 but it’s uncertain exactly where the money will go.

What is certain is that the convoy gathered for the last time, but organisers could not be happier with the reaction they received.

Tractors, forklifts and trucks steamed through Doddington and Wimblington to pay tribute to the NHS and other frontline staff battling the coronavirus. Picture: DAN MASON

Tim Taylor, organiser of the tractor convoy, said: “We did it as a unit and it all worked well.

“Our feelings between me and drivers were that we may lose that attraction, and it is coming to that time of year where the tractors will be out later at night so the equipment would not be available.

“We said that was going to be the last, but what a way to finish. That was top of the tree.”

Earlier that day, a convoy of lorries made its way from Chatteris to Peterborough and raised over £16,000 for the NHS.

Tractors, forklifts and trucks steamed through Doddington and Wimblington to pay tribute to the NHS and other frontline staff battling the coronavirus. Picture: ARCHANTTractors, forklifts and trucks steamed through Doddington and Wimblington to pay tribute to the NHS and other frontline staff battling the coronavirus. Picture: ARCHANT

Tractors, forklifts and trucks steamed through Doddington and Wimblington to pay tribute to the NHS and other frontline staff battling the coronavirus. Picture: ARCHANTTractors, forklifts and trucks steamed through Doddington and Wimblington to pay tribute to the NHS and other frontline staff battling the coronavirus. Picture: ARCHANT

Tractors, forklifts and trucks steamed through Doddington and Wimblington to pay tribute to the NHS and other frontline staff battling the coronavirus. Picture: DAN MASONTractors, forklifts and trucks steamed through Doddington and Wimblington to pay tribute to the NHS and other frontline staff battling the coronavirus. Picture: DAN MASON

Tractors, forklifts and trucks steamed through Doddington and Wimblington to pay tribute to the NHS and other frontline staff battling the coronavirus. Picture: ARCHANTTractors, forklifts and trucks steamed through Doddington and Wimblington to pay tribute to the NHS and other frontline staff battling the coronavirus. Picture: ARCHANT

