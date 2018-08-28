Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Staff feel calmer with a llama at a fun Friday team building day in Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 19:47 29 January 2019

Pharaoh the llama visits Tin Fish Creative in Wisbech. Picture: TIN FISH CREATIVE

Pharaoh the llama visits Tin Fish Creative in Wisbech. Picture: TIN FISH CREATIVE

Archant

Pharaoh the llama has been out and about to visit Tin Fish Creative Communications as part of a fun Friday event.

The graceful animal was in Barton Road, Wisbech with owner Tina Gambell from Faster Lente Llamas to give the team an insight on llama origins, characters and Pharaoh’s distinct personality.

She said: “The team were thrilled to meet Pharaoh, and provided lots of hugs and treats for him.

“The ‘Fun Friday’ event was Red Vaughan’s first attempt at a team building exercise and he most certainly won a gold star from his colleagues.

“As part of the Fun Friday event, Red had prepared a llama-related quiz and the team were split into two to try and answer the questions correctly.”

Red said “Everyone was delighted to meet Pharaoh and we are all in agreement that he has made us much happier.

“I am so impressed by how well he behaved with everyone, he is quite the poser for photographs! Thank you Tina for telling us so much about pharaoh and other llamas.”

Most Read

Two men - including Jordan Shepherd of Chatteris - jailed for life after frenzied baseball and knife murder of Huntingdon man over drugs deal

Jordan Shepherd, 24, (left) and Ashley White, 21, lured Sam Mechelewski, 20, to a secluded wooded area of Hinchingbrooke Country Park, in Huntingdon, on January 31, 2018. They beat him to death. Today they were jailed for life. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Ella is found close to death after being dumped in freezing temperatures at Dykemoor, near Doddington

Dr Nick Valley of Amical Vets in March with Ella the staffie was dumped at Dykemoor, near Doddington. She is half her body weight and was suffering hypothermia where she was dumped in the middle of nowhere in freezing tempreatures. In one night she has already gained 1kg. Picture: KATH SANSOM

Police release details of the two suspects arrested and charged over Friday night attempted robberies in March and Chatteris

Two late night filling stations and a convenience store were targettednight by armed robbers. Arrests have been made. Businesses raided include the Robin Hood filling sttaion in March, the Applegreen petrol station in Chatteris and St Peter's Road store in March. Picture: IAN CARTER

Jordan Shepherd and Ashley White found guilty of murdering Sam Mechelewski

Both Jordan Shepherd and Ashley White were found guilty of the murder of Sam Mechelewski at Cambridge Crown Court today

Mum dies in crash near Crowland and an 11 year old is in a critical condition

Tributes are paid to Katy Cunningham who died in a crash at Crowland. Picture: FAMILY

Most Read

Two men - including Jordan Shepherd of Chatteris - jailed for life after frenzied baseball and knife murder of Huntingdon man over drugs deal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ella is found close to death after being dumped in freezing temperatures at Dykemoor, near Doddington

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police release details of the two suspects arrested and charged over Friday night attempted robberies in March and Chatteris

#includeImage($article, 225)

Jordan Shepherd and Ashley White found guilty of murdering Sam Mechelewski

#includeImage($article, 225)

Mum dies in crash near Crowland and an 11 year old is in a critical condition

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Cambs Times

Dental services in Fenland hit crisis point with long delays for appointments and even Wisbech emergency clinic turns away 100 patients a week

Healthwatch Cambridgeshire says the NHS dental service cannot meet demand in Fenland. Picture: HEALTHWATCH CAMBRIDGESHIRE

Peterborough MP and former Cambridgeshire County Council member Fiona Onasanya jailed for three months for lying to police - she plans to appeal

Fiona Onasanya arrives at the Old Bailey, London for sentencing after lying to avoid speeding points. Picture: PA WIRE

Mum dies in crash near Crowland and an 11 year old is in a critical condition

Tributes are paid to Katy Cunningham who died in a crash at Crowland. Picture: FAMILY

Burwell firefighters unable to attend house blaze at Newmarket after thieves steal life saving cutting rescue equipment

Firefighters from Burwell Fire Station were unable to respond to a house fire in Newmarket on Monday (28) as their fire engine was unavailable following a break in at the station. Burwell has one fire engine which is crewed by on-call firefighters.Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE

Anglian Water to begin £1.2 million works in Coates this week to ‘reduce risk of burst pipes’

Anglian Water will begin their £1.2 million works on Coates’ water mains on Thursday, January 31. Picture: ANGLIAN WATER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists