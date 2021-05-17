Published: 12:22 PM May 17, 2021

The man died on Sunday (May 16) after his Mercedes-Benz car overturned into a ditch on the A16 southbound at Newborough at around 6am. - Credit: Google Maps

A 48-year-old man has died after his Mercedes-Benz car overturned into a ditch in a horror single-vehicle crash on a main Cambridgeshire A-road.

The victim’s Mercedes CLK was found upside down beside the southbound carriageway of the A16 in Newborough just after 6am on Sunday (May 16).

“The driver, a 48-year-old man from Brackley in Northamptonshire, was pronounced dead at the scene,” confirmed a Cambridgeshire police spokesperson.

“It is believed the crash happened between 11pm on Saturday and when the vehicle was discovered and there were no passengers.”

Anyone who saw the crash, or has any information, is asked to contact police via web chat: https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw

You can also contact police via online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 96 of May 16 or by calling 101.