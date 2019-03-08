Advanced search

Motorcycle rider killed on Cambridgeshire road after crashing blue Suzuki bike off road and into tree

PUBLISHED: 11:01 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:01 15 August 2019

The scene on Ibbersons Drove in Benwick were a motorcyclist was killed yesterday evening (August 14). Picture: Terry Harris / NEWSAIR

A motorcyclist has been killed after crashing off road and into a tree in Cambridgeshire, police have revealed.

The rider - who has not yet been named - left Ibbersons Drove in Benwick yesterday evening (August 14) before colliding with a tree.

Police and Magpas Air Ambulance attended the scene at around 5pm, however the driver was left with fatal injuries following the smash.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "At about 5pm yesterday (August 14) we received reports of a single vehicle collision in Ibbersons Drove, Benwick.

"Emergency services attended the scene after a blue Suzuki motorbike left the road and collided with a tree, leaving the driver with fatal injuries."

The road was closed for a number of hours before the scene was cleared; it re-opened at around 9.10pm that night.

Anyone who has dash-cam footage of the collision or information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 346 of August 14.

You can also report any information online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.

