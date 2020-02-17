Man in his 20s dead after BMW M3 crashes and catches fire

A young man has died after their BMW M3 crashed and caught fire in Peterborough on Sunday, February 16. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

A man in his 20s has died after crashing their car before it burst into flames on a Cambridgeshire roundabout.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The crash, involving a white BMW M3, occurred on the Brotherhood roundabout near Lincoln Road at around 1.30am on Sunday, February 16.

Paramedics and fire crews were quickly on scene after the performance car caught fire, but the young man died at the scene.

Another man was seriously injured in the crash and remains in hospital.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We are appealing for information following a fatal collision in Peterborough yesterday morning (February 16).

"The single vehicle collision involved a white BMW M3 and happened at about 1.30am in Lincoln Road, near the Brotherhood Retail Park.

"The car caught fire shortly after the incident. Paramedics attended, but a man in his 20s died at the scene.

"Another man remains in hospital with serious, but not life threatening, injuries and an investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing."

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to call 101 quoting incident 42 of 16 January. Alternatively, you can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.