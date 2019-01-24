Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Woman dies and four hospitalised after multi-vehicle crash on A16 between Eye and Crowland near Peterborough

24 January, 2019 - 11:17
A woman has died and four others have been hospitalised following a three-vehicle crash on the A14 between Eye and Crowland near Peterborough. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A woman has died and four others have been hospitalised following a three-vehicle crash on the A14 between Eye and Crowland near Peterborough. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A woman has died and four others have been hospitalised following a multi-vehicle pile-up on a major Cambridgeshire road.

The woman, in her 40s who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene at around 5.30pm on Wednesday, January 23.

The crash happened on the A16 between Eye and Crowland near Peterborough and involved a van and two cars.

At around 5.25pm, a silver Vauxhall Vivaro van collided with a silver Vauxhall Viva and a grey Peugeot 3008 on the main stretch of road.

Police confirmed that the woman who was killed was driving the grey Peugeot.

Two of her passengers were taken to hospital with serious injuries. One remains in critical condition.

The drivers of the Vauxhall van and the Vauxhall Viva were also taken to hospital with serious, but not life threatening injuries.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Anyone who has dash-cam footage of the collision or saw the Vauxhall van prior to the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 350 of January 23 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fenland Council to close remaining one-stop shops in March and Wisbech - Chatteris and Whittlesey closed some years ago

Fenland District Council, Fenland @ your service shop in Broad Street, March, will close this year. Picture; ARCHANT

‘Leave me in peace to serve my wrongful sentence with integrity,’ says Whitemoor prisoner

Wedding day photo inside Whitemoor Prison of Blake and Mandi Tracey.

March family hit by ‘uninsured driver’ on Guyhirn roundabout say they’ve had no update from Cambridgeshire Police

The two-vehicle crash which blocked the Guyhirn roundabout on Saturday, January 19. Picture: TWITTER / @FENCOPS

Crowds flock to the 40th Whittlesey Straw Bear Festival

The 40th Whittlesey Straw Bear Festival in 2019. Back row left to right: Paul Cornell, Douglas Kell, Brian Kell BEM & Robert Taylor. Front row left to righ:t Noah Randle, Jasper Jon Kell. Picture: BRIAN KELL

Man wanted by police after knife-point robbery in Cambridgeshire

Ryan Darby (pictured) is wanted by police in connection with a knife-point robbery in Cambridge. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Most Read

Fenland Council to close remaining one-stop shops in March and Wisbech - Chatteris and Whittlesey closed some years ago

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Leave me in peace to serve my wrongful sentence with integrity,’ says Whitemoor prisoner

#includeImage($article, 225)

March family hit by ‘uninsured driver’ on Guyhirn roundabout say they’ve had no update from Cambridgeshire Police

#includeImage($article, 225)

Crowds flock to the 40th Whittlesey Straw Bear Festival

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man wanted by police after knife-point robbery in Cambridgeshire

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Cambs Times

Woman dies and four hospitalised after multi-vehicle crash on A16 between Eye and Crowland near Peterborough

A woman has died and four others have been hospitalised following a three-vehicle crash on the A14 between Eye and Crowland near Peterborough. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

New rail station for Soham to be unveiled at public meetings in Soham - here’s what it could look like

Artist's impression of the proposed new rail station for Soham. Network Rail will unveil detailed proposals at public meetings in the town next month. Picture; NETWORK RAIL

Police manhunt to find Darryl Gowler wanted in connection with blackmail, fraud and theft offences in March and Warboys

Fenland's most wanted: Darryl Gowler is wanted by police in connection with fraud, blackmail and theft offences. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Cambridgeshire-based construction business Mick George Ltd donate £47k to Parson Drove football club

Improvements have gone underway at F.C Parsons Drove near Wisbech following a near £100,000 investment. Picture: SUPPLIED

Tennis: Chatteris club celebrate successful 2018 season

Chatteris Tennis Club's men's thirds celebrate promotion
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists