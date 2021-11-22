Adam Waugh (left) has teamed up with his daughter Niamh (right) to publish their new poetry book 'Like Father Like Daughter'. - Credit: Adam Waugh

A poet who has teamed up with his daughter to release his second book is hoping more young people can be inspired by poetry through their work.

Adam Waugh of Manea was inspired by his daughter Niamh to start writing poems which led him to publishing his first book, ‘Faceless’, last year.

Now, the 52-year-old tube driver has partnered with Niamh to launch their second book in aid of Alzheimer’s Research UK.

“She went quiet on the poetry front, but then she started showing me some of her work and I thought we have got to do a book,” Adam said.

“The book was going to be called ‘Adam and Niamh’ like Adam and Eve, but she’s my daughter!"

Their latest book, titled ‘Like Father Like Daughter’, features around 25 poems from Adam and Niamh which has been in the pipeline for around six months.

It follows on from Adam’s first book which helped raise £2,000 for Alzheimer’s Research UK, after his mother-in-law was diagnosed with dementia.

“My poems are more observational and having a laugh about myself, whereas Niamh’s poems are deeper about mental health, anxiety, more like prose,” said Adam.

“A lot of people may not understand her poetry, but a lot of youngsters probably would and that’s where we hope to cross age and other boundaries through poetry.”

Niamh, 17, has written poetry since she was around 11-years-old and is looking to take up a career in creative writing or scriptwriting.

Adam and Niamh’s latest project also includes illustrations from his wife Susan, a poem from her auntie and artwork from Adam’s former art teacher.

The tube driver has also seen his work introduced to schoolchildren, and because of this, he hopes his family’s efforts can inspire more young people to express themselves through poetry.

“It inspired me to want to set up a youth poetry project to inspire more people into poetry, so that’s the long-term goal,” Adam added.

“I think poetry is a way of expressing yourself and it can have a good effect by getting something out there than holding it in.”

‘Like Father Like Daughter’, which costs £10, is due to be released in December.

To request a copy, visit: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/adamwaughpoetry or to donate, go to: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Adam-Waugh1.

For more information, email Adam at: facelessadamwaugh@gmail.com or message him on Instagram at: @face_less2020.