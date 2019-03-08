Father and son who carried out 'vicious attack' on two men in March with harmful substance and wooden club are sentenced

Two men were viciously attacked in March with harmful substance and wooden club by a father and son duo. Picture: CAMBS POLICE. Archant

A father and son who sprayed a noxious substance in the faces of two men before beating them with a wooden club have been sentenced.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two men were viciously attacked in March with harmful substance and wooden club by a father and son duo. Picture: CAMBS POLICE. Two men were viciously attacked in March with harmful substance and wooden club by a father and son duo. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Wayne Bishop, 56, and Wayne Bishop, 29, both of Station Road, Manea, attacked the two men in the early hours of June 17, 2017.

The victims had left a pub in March, where they had attended a birthday party, before becoming involved in a dispute with some youths at a bus stop.

The altercation was about to be resolved when the Bishops arrived and attacked them.

The victims suffered eye injuries and one required 15 stitches across his forehead.

Two men were viciously attacked in March with harmful substance and wooden club by a father and son duo. Picture: CAMBS POLICE. Two men were viciously attacked in March with harmful substance and wooden club by a father and son duo. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

The noxious substance was never identified.

You may also want to watch:

Bishop senior was yesterday (May 7) found guilty of two counts of administering a poison/noxious thing and causing actual bodily harm following a trial at Cambridge Crown Court.

He received a 12 month community order, an electronic curfew between 8pm and 6am for three months, 20 days rehabilitation activity requirement, £600 compensation and £4,200 prosecution costs.

His son was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm.

He was sentenced to nine months in jail suspended for 18 months, 120 hours unpaid work, 20 days rehabilitation activity requirement and £1,100 compensation.

Detective Sergeant Sarah Gaylor, said: "The situation was about to resolve itself when the Bishops arrived. The father used a harmful substance and his son a wooden club to viciously attack the victims."

Know someone who carries a weapon? Calling 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org