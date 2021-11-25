News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Santa's magical, mystery arrival in the Fens on a tractor

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 11:23 PM November 25, 2021
Updated: 11:38 PM November 25, 2021
Festive spirit alive and well at Ben Burgess of Coates

We did ask the obvious question of Father Christmas – seen behind the wheel of a very impressive looking tractor.  

“So, what happened to the reindeer?” 

A chuckle turned into a grin before he convulsed with laugher. 

“Ho, ho, ho,” was the best we got, as we watched him roar into the distance, the momentary appearance at an end.  

What he left behind was a beautifully illuminated Ben Burgess showroom at Coates, well and truly beginning its celebration of Christmas.

Festive spirit alive and well at Ben Burgess of Coates

Festive spirit alive and well at Ben Burgess of Coates

Passers-by can once more enjoy the spectacular thrill of the festive season as they walk, cycle, drive or even view the showroom from the top deck of a Whittlesey to March double decker.  

A little late-night shopping, a dash or two of mulled wine, and a mince pie or three, celebrated opening night of the Christmas lights switch on.  

Festive spirit alive and well at Ben Burgess of Coates

Festive spirit alive and well at Ben Burgess of Coates

Ben Burgess keeps the site lit up throughout December – and a 12 days of Christmas campaign culminates with the chance to win a special prize.  

Festive fun at Ben Burgess, Coates

Freddie Brown tries out a Ben Burgess 'special' tractor

Festive spirit alive and well at Ben Burgess of Coates

Those looking for a repeat visit of Father Christmas, however, may suffer disappointment.  

He is fully booked and busy elsewhere.  

