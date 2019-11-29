'A role model to female firefighters nationwide' - first female manager at March Station

Firefighter Vicky Vata is the first female manager at March Fire Station. She was joined by Mayor of March Rob Skoulding. Picture: CC WAYNE MARSHALL Archant

It was a moment in history for March Fire Station as they welcomed their first ever female manager.

Firefighter Vicky Vata passed her initial exam process to become an operational incident manager.

Vicky has also taken her fire appliance driver training becoming the first ever female driver at the March base.

On Thursday (November 28) Mayor of March Cllr Rob Skoulding visited the station with fellow councillors to congratulate Vicky.

He said: "This is a fantastic achievement for a local girl who I have known work hard all her life for this.

"I feel very proud that Vicky has achieved this and is now the first female manager for our area."

Crew commander Wayne Marshall, said: "This is a massive achievement for Vicky and we are all so proud of her here at the station.

"An asset to the community, service and female firefighters nationwide and a role model."