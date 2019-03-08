Advanced search

Fen amputee footballers defy the odds to lift national silverware

PUBLISHED: 15:52 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:53 01 July 2019

Peterborough United Amputees with the National League trophy. Picture: PETE BURNS

Archant

Two amputee footballers from Fenland are celebrating after achieving national glory.

Peterborough United Amputees in action at the National League finals. Picture: PETE BURNSPeterborough United Amputees in action at the National League finals. Picture: PETE BURNS

Nathan Fisher and Connor Bird, both 16, were part of the Peterborough United Amputees team who defied the odds to become National League winners on Saturday after beating two of the country's finest teams.

Posh defeated reigning champions Everton 3-2 in the semi-final before securing a 4-2 win over Manchester City courtesy of braces for Ben Houghton and Gary Marheineke.

Manager Teilo Pearce was delighted and believes this achievement ranks among his proudest moments.

He said: "We just simply never gave up.

"We had enough self-belief to know that if we were no more than a goal down then we were good enough to score.

"Whenever I speak to someone observing amputee football for the first time, the comments are generally in disbelief of how good the players are technically and how quickly they are able to get around the pitch.

"With the exception of time spent coaching my son and sharing his experiences growing up, this is my proudest moment."

Most of Posh's players will now join the national and under-23 squads, with four heading to Germany to take part in the annual Sportfreunde Cup in Germany this September.

