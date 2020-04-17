Advanced search

Fen business owners set up podcast ‘to support people’ amid coronavirus outbreak

PUBLISHED: 16:57 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:57 17 April 2020

David Johnson (left) and Amanda Carlin (right) set up the �Fenland Chat Hour� podcast in a bid to help others through the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Supplied

Two Fenland business owners have set up a free online podcast in a bid to entertain and support people through the coronavirus pandemic.

David Johnson from Chatteris and Amanda Carlin from Wimblington have come together to form the ‘Fenland Chat Hour’ show both available in video and audio.

The pair discuss news in and around the region and want to branch out, interviewing interesting individuals doing amazing things during the lockdown.

Mr Johnson said: “We are now suffering a quiet period and decided to put our spare time to good use by setting up a podcast that airs two times a week.

“It offers support and an alternative to TV and radio, by examining the latest updates from government and local authorities, mixed with a light-hearted take on surviving the pandemic.

“The idea came about after a discussion about how Fenland is already rurally isolated and suffers a lack of support and is often overlooked by mainstream media.”

Those wanting to take part in the interview section of the show should get in touch with Mr Johnson by emailing: dmj.imagery@gmail.com

Shows air on Monday’s and Thursdays and can be listened to or watched via Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Apple Podcast and Stitcher Podcast. Just search ‘Fenland Chat Hour’.

