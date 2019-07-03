Advanced search

Fenland care home Swan House maintains 'good' rating from Quality Care Commission following successful inspection

03 July, 2019 - 13:06
Staff and residents at Swan House care home in Chatteris celebrating another ‘good’ rating from The Quality Care Commission. Picture: Supplied

Staff and residents at Swan House care home in Chatteris celebrating another 'good' rating from The Quality Care Commission. Picture: Supplied

Supplied

A Fenland care home has maintained their 'good' rating from The Quality Care Commission (QCC) following a successful inspection by the health watchdogs.

Residents at Swan House in Chatteris told inspectors they felt "safe" and "well looked after" at the care home on Swan Drive in the town.

One relative praised staff for going "way above and beyond what you might expect", while another commented on their "endless patience" during the planned visit.

The home, which is run by Four Seasons Health Care, provides nursing and residential care for up to 40 residents.

The report revealed that staff "understood the risks to people" and that "measures were in place to keep them safe".

It said: "People were provided with the care, support and equipment they needed to stay independent… staff were kind and caring.

"People's privacy, dignity and rights were respected and upheld. People were supported to have maximum choice and control over their lives."

The last inspection took place in August 2016 where the care home received their 'good' rating from the QCC - the further inspection was called earlier this year to check on progress.

Fiona Williams, managing director England South for Four Seasons Health Care, said: "I am very proud of the team at Swan House for the high-quality care they are providing.

"Residents feel safe and happy, which is a testament to the fantastic work of the team and care home manager."

The QCC reported that Swan House was consistently well led by transparent and open management, making residents feel "well supported" and safe.

It highlighted the benefits of having a GP surgery nearby to the home. A staff member said: "We can call anytime and a doctor will pop in to check on the resident."

The report said: "There were clear and effective systems in place to identify and manage risks to the service and drive improvement.

"There was an open culture of learning from mistakes, concerns, incidents and accidents.

"The manager and staff worked well with other agencies to ensure people received high quality joined up care."

Residents praised staff for the safe delivery of medicines. One person said: "I've got a long list of tablets to take but I trust the staff to give me what I need.

A relative added: "Staff assist [family member] to have a little drink, give them a tablet on a spoon then another drink.

"They never rush them; in fact, they go way above and beyond what you might expect."

In summery, the report added: "People were supported to maintain their health and had access to a varied choice of food and drink.

"People had access to a wide range of activities in the community and within the service, that reflected their specific needs and interests."

