Members of the March Can't Sing Choir have made a donation to their chosen charity, Magpas Air Ambulance.

Each season, the choir selects a local cause or organisation to donate surplus cash raised by attendees at the sessions held in Trinity Hall, March.

More than 30 regulars pay £3.50 per evening each week on Wednesday evenings, the group treasurer keeps some cash aside for their chosen charity.

David Pye, choir secretary, said: "The choir votes every six months to choose a charity to which it makes a donation.

"This autumn they chose to donate £50.00 to the local air ambulance which flies from RAF Wyton near Huntingdon.

"We all hear the helicopters, so the choir voted to reflect its thanks to MAGPAS for being 'up there' helping local people in times of crisis."

The choir was set up by Healthy Fenland in 2016, to promote the benefits of singing in a group, giving local people a new weekly community venue.

If you would like to join the choir or would like more information, visit: www.marchcantsingchoir.co.uk