Commuters travelling from March to Cambridge every day are among those paying the most for train tickets in the UK, a study has found.

The 35-minute route has been crowned the most expensive commute outside of London and one of the most expensive in the country.

Research by Veygo Magazine revealed that commuters in the Fens are paying £274.20 for a monthly rail pass from March to Cambridge.

Candice Schuster, a commuter who makes the journey everyday, said: "It's definitely not worth the price tag but do we have a choice in the matter?

"The trains are often late and one of the biggest problems is the overcrowding on the March to Cambridge route.

"People aren't best pleased that on a daily basis they are forced to stand on an average 35 min trip there and back.

"The fares are set to increase in January again by 2.8 per cent and most people's yearly salary increase (if they get one at all) does not cover this constant yearly increase."

Veygo Magazine revealed the cost of driving to the city could chop your commuting fees by a considerable amount, making a saving of 53.69 per cent.

The second most expensive is the Macclesfield to Manchester route which sets back travellers £252.30 every month to get to work.

The damning report by the car insurance providers revealed some people are paying as much as £515.80 per month on their train to the office.

Ms Schuster added: "It just keeps on increasing year on year with no justification for it.

"So much campaigning is done for a greener world and when the general public decides to use public transport and 'do their bit' they get penalised on a yearly basis for doing so.

"Why don't the train companies take the lead in a greener future for all by dropping their prices to promote greener travel instead of lining the pockets of all their greedy capitalistic shareholders?"

