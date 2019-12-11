Advanced search

March to Cambridge is the most expensive rail commute outside of London, study finds

PUBLISHED: 12:02 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:13 11 December 2019

The March to Cambridge rail commute has been crowned one of the most expensive in the UK, a study has found. Picture: Google Maps

The March to Cambridge rail commute has been crowned one of the most expensive in the UK, a study has found. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Commuters travelling from March to Cambridge every day are among those paying the most for train tickets in the UK, a study has found.

The 35-minute route has been crowned the most expensive commute outside of London and one of the most expensive in the country.

Research by Veygo Magazine revealed that commuters in the Fens are paying £274.20 for a monthly rail pass from March to Cambridge.

Candice Schuster, a commuter who makes the journey everyday, said: "It's definitely not worth the price tag but do we have a choice in the matter?

"The trains are often late and one of the biggest problems is the overcrowding on the March to Cambridge route.

"People aren't best pleased that on a daily basis they are forced to stand on an average 35 min trip there and back.

You may also want to watch:

"The fares are set to increase in January again by 2.8 per cent and most people's yearly salary increase (if they get one at all) does not cover this constant yearly increase."

Veygo Magazine revealed the cost of driving to the city could chop your commuting fees by a considerable amount, making a saving of 53.69 per cent.

The second most expensive is the Macclesfield to Manchester route which sets back travellers £252.30 every month to get to work.

The damning report by the car insurance providers revealed some people are paying as much as £515.80 per month on their train to the office.

Ms Schuster added: "It just keeps on increasing year on year with no justification for it.

"So much campaigning is done for a greener world and when the general public decides to use public transport and 'do their bit' they get penalised on a yearly basis for doing so.

"Why don't the train companies take the lead in a greener future for all by dropping their prices to promote greener travel instead of lining the pockets of all their greedy capitalistic shareholders?"

To read the full report and to find out how much money you could save by ditching the train and driving to work, visit: www.veygo.com/lifestyle/commuter-confusion/

Most Read

March carer who sprayed screaming dementia sufferer in the face with water is banned from working with vulnerable people

Care worker Louise Fage, of Wisbech Road, March, sprayed a dementia sufferer in the face with water for 30 seconds while she screamed and cried. The incident happened when Fage was working at Askham House Care Home in Doddington. She has been banned from working with vulnerable people. Picture: FACEBOOK

Christmas comes early for Lilly, 5, after winning chance to go wild in the aisles at Original Factory Shop in March

Christmas came early for five-year-old Lilly Godfrey who won the chance to go wild in the aisles at The Original Factory Shop in March. Picture: ANNA WHITEHOUSE

Care home staff dress up as Christmas elves to bring cheer in Chatteris

Care home staff dress up as Christmas elves to bring cheer in Chatteris. Picture: LORNA JONES

‘Move over Kevin the Carrot’: Cambridgeshire hero Christmas advert to rival Aldi and John Lewis is released

The Christmas advert highlighting heroes in Cambridgeshire has been released online. Picture: Supplied/CambsFRS

Workmates become ‘Fenland river rescue squad’ after disabled woman’s Fiesta slips into the water along Sixteen Foot

From left: Kiam Green, James Buddle, Richard Buddle, who rescued motorist from car in the river at Sixteen Foot, Christchurch

Most Read

March carer who sprayed screaming dementia sufferer in the face with water is banned from working with vulnerable people

Care worker Louise Fage, of Wisbech Road, March, sprayed a dementia sufferer in the face with water for 30 seconds while she screamed and cried. The incident happened when Fage was working at Askham House Care Home in Doddington. She has been banned from working with vulnerable people. Picture: FACEBOOK

Christmas comes early for Lilly, 5, after winning chance to go wild in the aisles at Original Factory Shop in March

Christmas came early for five-year-old Lilly Godfrey who won the chance to go wild in the aisles at The Original Factory Shop in March. Picture: ANNA WHITEHOUSE

Care home staff dress up as Christmas elves to bring cheer in Chatteris

Care home staff dress up as Christmas elves to bring cheer in Chatteris. Picture: LORNA JONES

‘Move over Kevin the Carrot’: Cambridgeshire hero Christmas advert to rival Aldi and John Lewis is released

The Christmas advert highlighting heroes in Cambridgeshire has been released online. Picture: Supplied/CambsFRS

Workmates become ‘Fenland river rescue squad’ after disabled woman’s Fiesta slips into the water along Sixteen Foot

From left: Kiam Green, James Buddle, Richard Buddle, who rescued motorist from car in the river at Sixteen Foot, Christchurch

Latest from the Cambs Times

Potential sightings of ‘vulnerable’ Lithuanian man from Wisbech thought to have been murdered in 2015

Vulnerable Lithuanian man from Wisbech Ricardas Puisys (inset) - who is believed to have been murdered four years ago - could still be alive and being exploited. Picture: Clare Butler/Cambs Cops

March to Cambridge is the most expensive rail commute outside of London, study finds

The March to Cambridge rail commute has been crowned one of the most expensive in the UK, a study has found. Picture: Google Maps

Ely woman’s memory baubles idea raises £1,000 for mental health charity Talking FreELY

Rosie Holliday, of Ely, has raised more than £1,000 for local mental health charity Talking FreELY thanks to the success of her memory baubles idea. The baubles were then hung on the Christmas tree outside the school’s Old Palace. Picture: ROSIE HOLLIDAY

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: A pair of Jacks proves to be a top hand for March Town in the race for promotion

Top scoer Jack Friend sealed victory for March Town against Norwich CBS. Picture: IAN CARTER

Coroner warned of “future deaths” at zoo if measures aren’t taken

Rosa King
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists